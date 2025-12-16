16+
Число резидентов Технопарка Югры выросло до 90

​Технопарк Югры пополнился новыми резидентами

Число резидентов Технопарка Югры выросло до 90
Фото t.me/depprom_ugra86

Технопарк высоких технологий Югры расширил пул резидентов до 90 компаний. Очередные три проекта из муниципалитетов округа получили статус резидента по итогам заседания экспертной комиссии, сообщает Департамент промышленности Югры.

Статус резидента получили:

  • ООО «Цифровые решения» (Игрим) с проектом интерактивного обучающего комплекса «Всёсмогу.рф». Разработка направлена на обучение детей чтению, в том числе ребят с ограниченными возможностями здоровья.
  • ООО НПЦ «Проектно-экологическая компания» (Нижневартовск) с программным комплексом экологического нормирования объектов негативного воздействия всех категорий. Решение позволяет выстраивать систему рационального природопользования с использованием аналитики на основе BigData и технологий машинного обучения.
  • ООО «Комтек» (Нижневартовск) с цифровой системой «МедКонтроль» — сервисом проверки медицинских направлений на базе искусственного интеллекта.

В департаменте отмечают, что Югра последовательно поддерживает инновационные проекты и создает условия для развития технологического предпринимательства. Расширение круга резидентов технопарка позволяет усиливать конкурентоспособность региона, развивать цифровые решения в социальной, экологической и медицинской сферах и формировать новые точки роста экономики автономного округа.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
16 декабря в 17:55, просмотров: 781, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
16 декабря в 19:41
Небольшая реплика. Ничего непонятно. Резидент (спецслужбы) - тайный представитель разведки одного государства в другом, тайно координирующий деятельность всех агентов в этом государстве или в каком-то его регионе (терминология ПГУ КГБ СССР, СВР РФ, ГРУ Генштаба ВС СССР и РФ). «А теперь Федя, скажи все то что ты сказал раньше Васе, на нормальном гражданском языке». Что это за терминология из словаря спецслужб применяется в технопарках Югры? Получается «резидент технопарка» - это «тайный представитель» чего или кого-то в технопарке Югры? Ерунда какая-то. Можно понять ещё «резидент» или «нерезидент» по в Налоговом Кодексе для уплаты налогов, потому что там название связано с проживанием плательщика налога более 183 дней на территории иностранного государства. В технопарке «резидент» это есть банальный арендатор, который пользуется площадями, сервисом и инженерными сетями Технопарка для организации производства своей продукции. Зачем морочить головы обывателям «иностранными разведками» и их «резидентами» на территории нашего Югорского Технопарка?

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

