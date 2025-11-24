Мошенники стали чаще использовать искусственный интеллект — прокуратура Югры

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lnGzCFgpQwMjEE1f/ASgeon0s8skoVdQW084pGMDirYXRk833x276N+KAS7VR+GJRFM5E7c4uJdhdt65iN7sLQsZ8jCAdfL/3M4rEthDra42ANN3bkU+DdInoXCd8A+zoVKKdRzAVRnMwC8keRsryTAVgwzV05nn7EdjgABvmj0="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=lnGzCFgpQwMjEE1f/ASgeon0s8skoVdQW084pGMDirYXRk833x276N+KAS7VR+GJRFM5E7c4uJdhdt65iN7sLQsZ8jCAdfL/3M4rEthDra42ANN3bkU+DdInoXCd8A+zoVKKdRzAVRnMwC8keRsryTAVgwzV05nn7EdjgABvmj0="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=D3OMNHmeqgtOvfTIFyGAqTsH2lQk0wBFo9e3kgSbFEkpZelfqNuYftm4OBLGLOD9BzZ063Lu8srTBQTc+WoucLOG8789XkVMT7a4qbny7iMthVfFh9r7o4uPQ+1lAjRE78YF5x0/Qe9SwaShYU3vKMZQOF39ywxJ8O1fF0z08NQ="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=D3OMNHmeqgtOvfTIFyGAqTsH2lQk0wBFo9e3kgSbFEkpZelfqNuYftm4OBLGLOD9BzZ063Lu8srTBQTc+WoucLOG8789XkVMT7a4qbny7iMthVfFh9r7o4uPQ+1lAjRE78YF5x0/Qe9SwaShYU3vKMZQOF39ywxJ8O1fF0z08NQ="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lnGzCFgpQwMjEE1f/ASgeon0s8skoVdQW084pGMDirYXRk833x276N+KAS7VR+GJRFM5E7c4uJdhdt65iN7sLQsZ8jCAdfL/3M4rEthDra42ANN3bkU+DdInoXCd8A+zoVKKdRzAVRnMwC8keRsryTAVgwzV05nn7EdjgABvmj0="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=lnGzCFgpQwMjEE1f/ASgeon0s8skoVdQW084pGMDirYXRk833x276N+KAS7VR+GJRFM5E7c4uJdhdt65iN7sLQsZ8jCAdfL/3M4rEthDra42ANN3bkU+DdInoXCd8A+zoVKKdRzAVRnMwC8keRsryTAVgwzV05nn7EdjgABvmj0="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=D3OMNHmeqgtOvfTIFyGAqTsH2lQk0wBFo9e3kgSbFEkpZelfqNuYftm4OBLGLOD9BzZ063Lu8srTBQTc+WoucLOG8789XkVMT7a4qbny7iMthVfFh9r7o4uPQ+1lAjRE78YF5x0/Qe9SwaShYU3vKMZQOF39ywxJ8O1fF0z08NQ="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=D3OMNHmeqgtOvfTIFyGAqTsH2lQk0wBFo9e3kgSbFEkpZelfqNuYftm4OBLGLOD9BzZ063Lu8srTBQTc+WoucLOG8789XkVMT7a4qbny7iMthVfFh9r7o4uPQ+1lAjRE78YF5x0/Qe9SwaShYU3vKMZQOF39ywxJ8O1fF0z08NQ="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,9615   EUR  90,9698  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы хотели бы купить новый автомобиль европейского производства (БМВ, Мерседес, Ауди и пр.), если бы цена на него снизилась?
Комментировать
0
Должна ли РПЦ стремиться запрещать квадроберов и другие молодежные субкультуры?

Да 64.5%

Нет 33.3%

Не знаю 2.1%

Всего голосов: 141

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Прокуратура Югры предупредила жителей округа о мошенниках, использующих дипфейки

Мошенники стали чаще использовать искусственный интеллект — прокуратура Югры

Прокуратура Югры предупредила жителей округа о мошенниках, использующих дипфейки
Фото Freepik

Прокуратура Югры предупреждает жителей округа о новой мошеннической схеме с использованием технологий искусственного интеллекта. Злоумышленники применяют нейросети для создания так называемых дипфейков — подделанных аудио-, видео- и фотоизображений.

По данным надзорного ведомства, мошенники с помощью нейросетей клонируют голос человека и звонят потенциальной жертве от имени «друга» или «начальника» с просьбой о срочной помощи, как правило, связанной с переводом денежных средств. В других случаях создаются фальшивые видеозвонки: на экране появляется «знакомый», который просит занять деньги или выполнить иные действия.

В прокуратуре Югры рекомендуют жителям соблюдать меры предосторожности и не поддаваться на подобные провокации. Ведомство советует:

  • при любых просьбах о деньгах или помощи обязательно перезванивать человеку по известному, ранее сохраненному номеру и лично уточнять, действительно ли он обращался с такой просьбой;
  • не сканировать QR-коды из сомнительных или неизвестных источников;
  • не сообщать пароли, коды из SMS-сообщений и иные конфиденциальные данные посторонним лицам, даже если они представляются знакомыми или сотрудниками организаций.

Прокуратура Югры призывает граждан быть внимательными и заранее предупреждать своих родных и близких о возможных схемах мошенников, чтобы снизить риск финансовых потерь и хищения персональных данных.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
24 ноября в 17:06, просмотров: 2333, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте во второй раз пройдет городской бизнес-форум «РЕФРЕШ» 596
  2. Власти призвали сургутян не выходить на лед — он все еще не настолько прочен 525
  3. ​Югорчане конкурируют с тюменцами по накоплениям 513
  4. ​Алла Рой: «Лабиринт ‒ это игра, которую каждый проходит по-своему» 475
  5. Депутаты Сургута предложили отключать самострои от воды, света и тепла 294
  6. В Югре растет потребность в дворниках. Предлагаемая им зарплата уже превысила 50 тысяч 281
  7. ​В Сургуте после снегопада на улицы вывели более ста единиц спецтехники 258
  8. Югра — лидер России по количеству полетов беспилотников. В основном их используют нефтяники 234
  9. ​В Сургуте подвели итоги проектов, направленных на патриотизм и память о войне 227
  10. ​Один из тысячи 223
  1. Почему дело Шипилова цепляет публику 3307
  2. ​В Сургуте подвели итоги конкурса, посвященного безопасности на производстве 2454
  3. ​«Мы видим потребность в развитии креативных индустрий в нашем регионе. Поэтому хотим, чтобы на месте «Авроры» был именно молодежно-креативный кластер» 2380
  4. ​Сургут утопает в покрышках: горожане завалили почти 20 контейнерных площадок автошинами 2373
  5. В аэропорту Нижневартовска запущен бесплатный интернет по Wi-Fi 2360
  6. Прокуратура Югры предупредила жителей округа о мошенниках, использующих дипфейки 2333
  7. Российское правительство готово снизить требования по локализации такси для частников 2326
  8. В Пыть-Яхе завершили реконструкцию аквацентра «Дельфин», построенного еще в 2002 году 2306
  9. ​В Тюмени прошли Дни казахской культуры 2285
  10. В Тюменской области собрали лучшие муниципальные практики для развития инвестпотенциала территорий 2218
  1. ​В ожидании рампы 8582
  2. ​Город без вкуса 6906
  3. Сургутяне жалуются на перебои с мобильным интернетом даже в центральных районах 5909
  4. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-4 ноября? // АФИША 4594
  5. Дорожная кампания Сургута: результаты и перспективы на будущее // ONLINE 4490
  6. ​Вместо художественной галереи Сургут получил это // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 4145
  7. В Сургуте завершается строительство улицы Тюменской 3996
  8. ​Александр Иванов: «Память о репрессированных живет, пока звучат их имена» 3985
  9. ​Банк Уралсиб увеличил доходность по вкладам «Ключевой Плюс» и «Комфорт Плюс» 3817
  10. ​В парке «За Саймой» установили зеркальные столбы ‒ жители недоумевают, зачем 3563

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика