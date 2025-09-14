16+
«Ваш родственник попал в аварию»: группировка из Югры обманом лишила пенсионеров 1,5 млн рублей

В ХМАО судят троих мошенников, обманувших пенсионеров на 1,5 млн рублей

«Ваш родственник попал в аварию»: группировка из Югры обманом лишила пенсионеров 1,5 млн рублей
Фото: freepik

В ХМАО завершили расследование уголовного дела в отношении трех жителей Кондинского района, обвиняемых в серии телефонных мошенничеств. Об этом сообщает паблик «Суды Югры».

По версии следствия, в апреле 2024 года мужчины действовали по распространенной схеме: звонили пожилым людям и сообщали, что их родственники якобы стали виновниками ДТП. Затем предлагали передать деньги курьеру, чтобы «решить вопрос» и избежать уголовной ответственности.

Жертвами обмана стали пенсионеры. Общая сумма ущерба составила почти 1,5 миллиона рублей. Во время следствия обвиняемые частично возместили потерпевшим более 400 тысяч рублей.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:40
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

