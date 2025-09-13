16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  84,3798   EUR  99,3304  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Два замдиректора Депздрава Югры уволились по собственному желанию

Инга Бычкова и Елена Касьянова покинули Депздрав Югры

Два замдиректора Депздрава Югры уволились по собственному желанию
Фото: freepik

Заместители директора департамента здравоохранения Югры Инга Бычкова и Елена Касьянова уволились по собственному желанию. Об этом сообщили в пресс-службе ведомства.

«Заместители директора Депздрава Югры Инга Юрьевна Бычкова и Елена Владимировна Касьянова завершили работу в ведомстве в связи с увольнением по собственному желанию. Депздрав Югры выражает благодарность коллегам за проделанную работу и вклад в развитие системы здравоохранения региона», – передают в источнике.

Их обязанности распределили между действующими заместителями директора.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:18, просмотров: 269, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdR8d9G реклама на siapress.ru
последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

