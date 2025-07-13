16+
Работник из Пыть-Яха отсудил у работодателя более миллиона рублей за переработки

Югорчанин добился справедливой оплаты труда через суд

Работник из Пыть-Яха отсудил у работодателя более миллиона рублей за переработки
Фото: freepik

Житель Пыть-Яха добился через суд компенсации за неоплаченную сверхурочную работу. Работодатель выплатит ему более миллиона рублей за переработки и еще 50 тысяч рублей за моральный вред. Об этом сообщили в телеграм-канале «Суды Югры».

«Работник обратился в суд с требованием о взыскании оплаты за фактически выполненную сверхурочную работу, которая не была компенсирована работодателем. Работодатель оспаривал требования, ссылаясь на физическую невозможность отработки указанного количества смен и отсутствие официальных приказов о привлечении к сверхурочной работе», – передают в источнике.

Тем не менее суд встал на сторону истца и признал его право на компенсацию, обязав работодателя выплатить всю сумму.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:28, просмотров: 315, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

