Югра вошла в топ-20 регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для вахтовиков

Вахтовикам в ХМАО предлагают 160 тысяч рублей в месяц

Югра вошла в топ-20 регионов с самыми высокими зарплатами для вахтовиков
Фото: freepik, hh.ru

Югра оказалась в числе регионов с наибольшим количеством предложений для вахтовиков. Округ занял 13-е место по доле таких вакансий, сообщили аналитики hh.ru.

При этом ХМАО находится на 15-м месте в стране по уровню предлагаемых зарплат вахтовикам. В среднем им готовы платить около 160,9 тысячи рублей в месяц. Это выше общероссийского показателя, который составил 154,5 тысячи рублей в первом квартале 2025 года. Лидерами по зарплатам для вахтовиков стали Магаданская область, Якутия и Новосибирская область – от 180 до 188 тысяч рублей.

Несмотря на высокие предложения, жители Югры не спешат соглашаться на такой формат занятости – только 8% соискателей в регионе рассматривают возможность работы вахтовым методом.


Сегодня в 12:39, просмотров: 223, комментариев: 0
