ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPupqi
Заболеваемость COVID-19 в Югре снизилась на 63%

В Югре за неделю зарегистрировали 117 случаев ОРВИ

Заболеваемость COVID-19 в Югре снизилась на 63%
Фото: freepik

С неделю в Югре зарегистрировали 117 случаев ОРВИ на 10 тысяч населения – показатель остается на уровне предыдущей недели. Наибольшее число заболевших среди детей до двух лет, сообщили на сайте регионального Роспотребнадзора.

«Заболеваемость COVID-19 ниже уровня предыдущей недели на 62,5% и составила – 0,4 случая на 100 тыс. населения. В форме ОРВИ протекало 100% всех зарегистрированных на минувшей неделе случаев. Заболеваемость COVID-19 отмечена в 2-х муниципальных образованиях Югры», – передают в источнике.

Число заболевших внебольничной пневмонией также остается на прежнем уровне – 28,9 случая на 100 тысяч населения. Более половины заболевших (54,8 процента) составляют дети.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:50, просмотров: 228, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:2SDnjdd7bCG
Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Нижневартовске сделают бульвар в стиле Арбата за 87 миллионов рублей 769
  2. Госдума приняла новый закон о борьбе с телефонными мошенниками – что изменится 741
  3. С апреля детей мигрантов без знания русского языка перестанут принимать в школы Югры 588
  4. ​В Сургуте хотят обустроить еще три снежных полигона 291
  5. В Ханты-Мансийске на пешеходном переходе сбили женщину 258
  6. Из Египта в суд: в Югре будут судить организатора казино, заработавшего 298 млн рублей 228
  7. Заболеваемость COVID-19 в Югре снизилась на 63% 228
  8. ​На газификацию домов льготной категории граждан в Тюменской области направят 370 миллионов 193
  9. ​Александр Моор проинспектировал стройку новой поликлиники в Ишиме 183
  10. Тюменская область принимает усиленные меры для защиты федеральной трассы Р-402 от паводка 154
  1. Из Нижневартовска в Пермь запустят прямые авиарейсы 2430
  2. ​В Сургуте разгорелся очередной скандал из-за строительства спортзала на улице Дзержинского 2369
  3. ​Планетария из существующих бань в Сургуте не получилось 2368
  4. Молодежь уезжает из Сургута, потому что нет мест притяжения 2345
  5. Ученые разработали препарат для восстановления после инсульта 2284
  6. Югорчанам рассказали, на каких работах можно получать 200 тысяч рублей в месяц 2180
  7. Сургутяне возмущены новым складом на Югорском тракте 2120
  8. В Ханты-Мансийске пройдет чемпионат России по биатлону – расписание соревнований 2061
  9. ​Руслан Кухарук принял участие в совещании с Дмитрием Патрушевым на тему подготовки к паводкам и пожарам 2046
  10. ​В Югре в восьмой раз проходит форум «Нефтяная столица». На этот раз в Сургуте 2009
  1. ​СМИ: на Урале ревнивая жена побрила налысо и обмазала зеленкой любовницу мужа 17936
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-2 марта? // АФИША 5760
  3. ​Сургутян приглашают на проводы зимы: концерт, ярмарка и народные забавы 4863
  4. Ozon построит склад в Сургуте в этом году 3755
  5. Как построить планетарий из бани 2936
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 8-9 марта? // АФИША 2663
  7. ​Свое дело: в ХМАО продают готовый бизнес // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2470
  8. Из Нижневартовска в Пермь запустят прямые авиарейсы 2430
  9. ​В Сургуте разгорелся очередной скандал из-за строительства спортзала на улице Дзержинского 2369
  10. ​Планетария из существующих бань в Сургуте не получилось 2368

