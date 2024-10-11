16+
В Югре ожидается сокращение уровня добычи нефти

Нефтедобыча в ХМАО сокращается

В Югре ожидается сокращение уровня добычи нефти
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В ХМАО ожидается снижение добычи нефти в 2024 году, сообщает «Вестник Сургутского района», ссылаясь на официальный сайт правительства региона.

По прогнозам, нефтяники региона в этом году добудут 205 млн тонн сырья, что на 11 млн тонн меньше по сравнению с 2023 годом и на 18 млн тонн меньше, чем в 2022.

Основной причиной сокращения объемов являются добровольные обязательства России по ограничению нефтедобычи. Согласно данным прогноза социально-экономического развития округа, к 2027 году добыча будет удерживаться на уровне 210 млн тонн.


