​Между ХМАО и ЯНАО ввели дополнительные речные рейсы

«Северречфлот» ввел пять дополнительных рейсов из ЯНАО в ХМАО

​Между ХМАО и ЯНАО ввели дополнительные речные рейсы
Фото: департамент транспорта и дорожного хозяйства ЯНАО

Перевозчик «Северречфлот» ввел пять дополнительных рейсов из Салехарда (ЯНАО) в Лопхари и в Березово (ХМАО). Они будут выполняться в период с 9 по 12 октября, сообщает департамент транспорта и дорожного хозяйства ЯНАО.

«Ввели дополнительные рейсы водным транспортом по межмуниципальным маршрутам: Салехард – Аксарка – Салемал – Панаевск – Яр-Сале – 11 октября в прямом направлении, 12 октября в обратном; Березово – Мужи – Салехард – 11 октября в прямом направлении, 12 октября в обратном; Катравож – Салехард и обратно – 10 и 12 октября; Салехард – Питляр – Горки – Лопхари и обратно – 9 октября; Салехард – Питляр – Горки – Лопхари – Казым-Мыс – 12 октября», – указали в сообщении.

Билеты можно купить уже сейчас на сайте «Северречфлота» и в кассах.


Сегодня в 12:52, просмотров: 141, комментариев: 0
