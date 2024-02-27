16+
Аппарат думы Сургута возглавила Елена Ануфриева

​Елена Ануфриева вернулась к руководству аппаратом думы Сургута

Аппарат думы Сургута возглавила Елена Ануфриева
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Новым руководителем аппарата думы Сургута стала Елена Ануфриева. Она приступила к исполнению обязанностей сегодня, 27 февраля, сообщили «Сургутской трибуне» в пресс-службе городской думы.

«Елене Анатольевне эта работа хорошо знакома: она возглавляла аппарат с 2014 по 2017 годы. Последние шесть лет работала начальником отдела в департаменте имущественных и земельных отношений администрации Сургута», — уточнили в пресс-службе.

Предыдущий руководитель аппарата думы Елена Кураева получила должность начальника правового управления администрации Сургута.


Сегодня в 14:49, просмотров: 226, комментариев: 0
