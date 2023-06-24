Ремонт на автодороге Сургут — Нижневартовск будет проходить круглосуточно

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688237956"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=4Mb8cp5f/3YhVvDwtflL6brv40M9/mxbf15qsu/2hfydfUbsigs7A8GyoRmD6bs+YhJNsZhwTLyI1Jd7lEasGdc3iJesaEjewOYgfCIQ8yf5ZJGIZNCTMKVp+a/Ttiyv"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=4Mb8cp5f/3YhVvDwtflL6brv40M9/mxbf15qsu/2hfydfUbsigs7A8GyoRmD6bs+YhJNsZhwTLyI1Jd7lEasGdc3iJesaEjewOYgfCIQ8yf5ZJGIZNCTMKVp+a/Ttiyv"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688181737"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=3d6Nfs7pKWhPVaxNr/NdLRDYICSNqiyu82HvzCuUhEbT5/STxPfMbrCg/y4od426qL82obe2Y9gdSW0M2zxz82U0qi9liJxDRUQh8Iz2nMymWqPhpS108V81j/fQeI/j"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=3d6Nfs7pKWhPVaxNr/NdLRDYICSNqiyu82HvzCuUhEbT5/STxPfMbrCg/y4od426qL82obe2Y9gdSW0M2zxz82U0qi9liJxDRUQh8Iz2nMymWqPhpS108V81j/fQeI/j"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 08:22:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145092"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688237956"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=4Mb8cp5f/3YhVvDwtflL6brv40M9/mxbf15qsu/2hfydfUbsigs7A8GyoRmD6bs+YhJNsZhwTLyI1Jd7lEasGdc3iJesaEjewOYgfCIQ8yf5ZJGIZNCTMKVp+a/Ttiyv"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=4Mb8cp5f/3YhVvDwtflL6brv40M9/mxbf15qsu/2hfydfUbsigs7A8GyoRmD6bs+YhJNsZhwTLyI1Jd7lEasGdc3iJesaEjewOYgfCIQ8yf5ZJGIZNCTMKVp+a/Ttiyv"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Готовая квартира (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "63aae5b58c8056c4ab800cf09a9851ef.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1687145081"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688181737"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=3d6Nfs7pKWhPVaxNr/NdLRDYICSNqiyu82HvzCuUhEbT5/STxPfMbrCg/y4od426qL82obe2Y9gdSW0M2zxz82U0qi9liJxDRUQh8Iz2nMymWqPhpS108V81j/fQeI/j"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=3d6Nfs7pKWhPVaxNr/NdLRDYICSNqiyu82HvzCuUhEbT5/STxPfMbrCg/y4od426qL82obe2Y9gdSW0M2zxz82U0qi9liJxDRUQh8Iz2nMymWqPhpS108V81j/fQeI/j"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "5"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Готовая квартира (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8c7ffd123c46e3c8d62a284238cc3226.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-19 08:24:41"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-07-01 08:22:17"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  84,0793   EUR  91,4933  

Новости

Больше новостей
Как вы распределяете свой доход?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В ХМАО стартовал капитальный ремонт трассы Сургут — Нижневартовск

Ремонт на автодороге Сургут — Нижневартовск будет проходить круглосуточно

В ХМАО стартовал капитальный ремонт трассы Сургут — Нижневартовск
Фото: t.me/ugraroads

В ХМАО начался капитальный ремонт трассы Сургут — Нижневартовск на участке с 213 по 217 км. В данный момент происходит демонтаж бордюрного камня и замена слабого грунта. Об этом сообщает управление автодорог Югры.

«Работы планируется проводить в круглосуточном режиме до конца дорожно-строительного сезона», — сообщили в телеграм-канале ведомства.

На время ремонтных работ на этом участке установили временные дорожные знаки, ограничивающие скоростной режим и указывающие направление движения. Водителей просят учитывать обстановку на этой трассе и заранее просчитывать маршрут.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 09:07, просмотров: 98, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686900357"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688151598"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(299) "/adv_follow/hash?q=g6ZADnLp4wkCFTSTRK4HC/f5Vt5a0kQzOoguI1bugFVvEtn3T9u66Fs+A0faV4+QPKKdQef2IUILEaLdIGC9a0Vnhj7yMODfzrXu5lZuQ+VZxCRP76GArLocguckAraH5T7u1vrztqZxNoXM9LRZ3QWLcUoBLvAZDKEO0QCEZ+oXOeXUiz5ghUnc4FM+WPOHCYNrPRqDurkNCGKakelakDtrNid+GpjsKPqI15x1M/i5zdTsk+tiRJ6banvfHgd9o8w6SNRQHrnCC1QnxakRGA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(297) "/adv_view/hash?q=g6ZADnLp4wkCFTSTRK4HC/f5Vt5a0kQzOoguI1bugFVvEtn3T9u66Fs+A0faV4+QPKKdQef2IUILEaLdIGC9a0Vnhj7yMODfzrXu5lZuQ+VZxCRP76GArLocguckAraH5T7u1vrztqZxNoXM9LRZ3QWLcUoBLvAZDKEO0QCEZ+oXOeXUiz5ghUnc4FM+WPOHCYNrPRqDurkNCGKakelakDtrNid+GpjsKPqI15x1M/i5zdTsk+tiRJ6banvfHgd9o8w6SNRQHrnCC1QnxakRGA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "121"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "9"
      ["name"]=>
      string(31) "Сбербанк (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(135) "https://ad.adriver.ru/cgi-bin/click.cgi?sid=1&bt=103&ad=760859&pid=3670047&bid=9073160&bn=9073160&exss=&erid=[erir_token]&rnd=217600848"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ba561abb68e4237920b91773efa99895.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 12:25:57"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-30 23:59:58"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "121"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(0) {
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686900357"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1688151598"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(299) "/adv_follow/hash?q=g6ZADnLp4wkCFTSTRK4HC/f5Vt5a0kQzOoguI1bugFVvEtn3T9u66Fs+A0faV4+QPKKdQef2IUILEaLdIGC9a0Vnhj7yMODfzrXu5lZuQ+VZxCRP76GArLocguckAraH5T7u1vrztqZxNoXM9LRZ3QWLcUoBLvAZDKEO0QCEZ+oXOeXUiz5ghUnc4FM+WPOHCYNrPRqDurkNCGKakelakDtrNid+GpjsKPqI15x1M/i5zdTsk+tiRJ6banvfHgd9o8w6SNRQHrnCC1QnxakRGA=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(297) "/adv_view/hash?q=g6ZADnLp4wkCFTSTRK4HC/f5Vt5a0kQzOoguI1bugFVvEtn3T9u66Fs+A0faV4+QPKKdQef2IUILEaLdIGC9a0Vnhj7yMODfzrXu5lZuQ+VZxCRP76GArLocguckAraH5T7u1vrztqZxNoXM9LRZ3QWLcUoBLvAZDKEO0QCEZ+oXOeXUiz5ghUnc4FM+WPOHCYNrPRqDurkNCGKakelakDtrNid+GpjsKPqI15x1M/i5zdTsk+tiRJ6banvfHgd9o8w6SNRQHrnCC1QnxakRGA=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "121"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(1) "9"
      ["name"]=>
      string(31) "Сбербанк (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(135) "https://ad.adriver.ru/cgi-bin/click.cgi?sid=1&bt=103&ad=760859&pid=3670047&bid=9073160&bn=9073160&exss=&erid=[erir_token]&rnd=217600848"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ba561abb68e4237920b91773efa99895.png"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 12:25:57"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-30 23:59:58"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "121"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. «Югра готова и дальше удивлять» 1038
  2. В Сургуте скорректировали два автобусных маршрута 958
  3. ​Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Михаил Бехтин 782
  4. В финал «Российской студвесны» был вовлечен весь Ханты-Мансийск. Это был городской праздник 713
  5. Гибель экипажа затонувшего батискафа «Титан» обрастает новыми шокирующими подробностями 683
  6. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 24-25 июня? // АФИША 617
  7. В Югру придет лето к концу июня 609
  8. В Сургуте толпа молодых людей жестоко избила двух мужчин 567
  9. Водитель врезался в бетонное ограждение на Тюменском тракте в Сургуте 500
  10. ВТБ: мошенническая активность выросла в 1,6 раза 490
  1. Разбушевавшаяся стихия в Сургуте сломала светофоры и повалила деревья 2334
  2. ​Сабантую — 35! Как Сургут отметит один из самых ярких национальных праздников? 1836
  3. В минувшую зиму мэрия Сургута подавала в суд шесть раз за поломку ограждений 1813
  4. В мире празднуют День отца 1773
  5. ​Дожди — надолго. В Сургуте установится пасмурная погода 1571
  6. ​11-й автобус 1440
  7. Учитывая большие заслуги 1376
  8. «Есть люди, которые пьют «как все». Антиалкогольные меры в первую очередь действуют на них» 1321
  9. ​В июле строители начнут заливать монолит будущего геномного центра в Сургуте 1313
  10. Шокирующие цены: билеты на концерт Anna Asti в ХМАО достигают 12 тысяч рублей 1270
  1. Село «Богдановка» 12203
  2. Как ухаживать за кожей лица в летний период? // ONLINE 3619
  3. ​В Сургуте поймали хулиганов, напавших на дорожных рабочих 3064
  4. На глазах у работников кафе в Сургуте зарезали мужчину – убийца скрылся с места преступления 3048
  5. Патриарх Кирилл 28 мая освятит Свято-Троицкий собор в Сургуте 3003
  6. Выгодно купить авиабилеты и вернуть их обратно // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2962
  7. Годы тягот и лишений 2820
  8. Сургутянам представили программу праздничных мероприятий ко Дню города 2762
  9. ​В мэрии Сургута прокомментировали информацию об отказах в вылете детям на отдых 2545
  10. ​В Сургуте грядет весенняя распродажа недвижимости, выгода — до 800 тысяч рублей 2536

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика