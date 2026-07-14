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​На Югорском тракте в Сургуте погиб дорожный рабочий

В Сургуте водитель насмерть сбил мужчину, который наносил разметку на дороге

​На Югорском тракте в Сургуте погиб дорожный рабочий
Фото: скрин видео «Полиция Югры» / vk.com

Вчера, 13 июля, в Сургуте произошло смертельное ДТП. Около 23:25 на Югорском тракте, в районе дома 7/7, водитель «Лады Приоры» сбил мужчину, который наносил дорожную разметку на проезжей части, сообщили в Госавтоинспекции Сургута.

По предварительным данным, за рулем автомобиля был водитель 2002 года рождения. От полученных травм пешеход 2001 года рождения погиб на месте ДТП до приезда скорой помощи.

Обстоятельства аварии устанавливаются.


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