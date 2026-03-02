16+
​На этой неделе в Сургуте ожидаются сильные морозы

В Сургуте прогнозируют опасные погодные явления из-за сильного мороза

​На этой неделе в Сургуте ожидаются сильные морозы
Фото: siapress.ru

С 3 по 6 марта в Сургуте ожидаются опасные погодные явления, связанные с сильным морозом. Об этом корреспонденту siapress.ru сообщил Ханты-Мансийский центр по гидрометеорологии и мониторингу окружающей среды.

В управлении по делам ГО и ЧС жителям рекомендуют:

  • по возможности сократить время пребывания на улице и отказаться от дальних поездок;
  • выходить на мороз только в теплой одежде, закрывая лицо и руки;
  • если машина сломалась за городом ‒ оставаться в салоне и звонить 112;
  • укрываться от ветра, так как на ветру риск обморожения выше.

При обморожении:

  • аккуратно растереть сухой мягкой тканью;
  • согревать в теплой воде, постепенно повышая температуру до 40-45 градусов;
  • вытереть насухо, надеть теплые вещи и обратиться к врачу.

Нельзя: растирать кожу снегом, смазывать жиром или мазями, а также опускать обмороженные участки в горячую воду.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:32, просмотров: 353, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

