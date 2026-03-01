16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта

СГЭС предупредила об отключении электроэнергии в начале марта

​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта
Фото: архив siapress.ru

В Сургуте с 2 по 6 марта временно отключат электроэнергию на нескольких улицах. Свет будет отсутствовать ежедневно с 09:30 до 16:00 по адресам: улицы Сосновая, Пихтовая, Березовая, Рябиновая и Черемуховая, сообщили в СГЭС.

Работы планируют проводить при температуре воздуха до -20 градусов. В компании отметили, что отключения связаны с мероприятиями по повышению надежности электроснабжения.

Дополнительную информацию можно уточнить по телефону: +7 (3462) 55-01-66 (доп. 2).


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
01 марта в 15:24, просмотров: 637, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

