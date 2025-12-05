16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  76,9708   EUR  89,9011  

Новости

Больше новостей
Оливье будете делать на Новый год?
Комментировать
0
В конфликте с квартирой Вы на стороне:
Комментировать
0
Надо ли запрещать детям одевать костюмы иностранных героев на утренники?
Комментировать
0
Россия и Саудовская Аравия отменили все виды виз. Поедете в Саудовскую Аравию?
Комментировать
0
Ваше отношение к праворульным автомобилям?
Комментировать
0
В вашей семье посылают ли родители своим взрослым детям деньги в качестве родительской помощи:
Комментировать
0
Если вы сталкивались с Сургутским судом, охарактеризуйте впечатление:
Комментировать
0
Вы читаете бумажные книги?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​В Сургуте осветили пешеходный путь к школе №12

В Сургуте дорога к школе №12 стала светлее и безопаснее

​В Сургуте осветили пешеходный путь к школе №12
Фото администрации Сургута

Путь к сургутской школе № 12 в микрорайоне А стал безопаснее и светлее. Жители обратили внимание на необходимость освещения двора, по которому школьники и их родители ежедневно идут в учебное заведение. Пешеходная дорожка проходит также между корпусами детского сада «Рябинушка», рассказывает администрация города.

Специалисты ООО «СГЭС» смонтировали временное уличное освещение, установив яркие светодиодные светильники на фасаде электроустановки. Вопрос организации освещения территории на постоянной основе в настоящее время прорабатывается.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:26, просмотров: 259, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Школьников Сургута младших и средних классов оставили на «дистанте» до 15 декабря 1004
  2. ​Сургут — единственный город Тюменской области, участвующий в голосовании «Культурная столица года». Его можно поддержать 741
  3. ​В Тюмени состоялся третий технологический саммит нефтегазовой отрасли TNF 488
  4. ​Ведущие специалисты страны собрались в Тюмени на конференции «Университетская клиника» 455
  5. ​Новая поликлиника открылась в Тобольске 450
  6. Кураторы продажи «Агентства» Виталий Шаров и Алексей Дворников останутся в СИЗО до конца января 308
  7. Доходы − 54 млрд, расходы − 58: в Думе обсудили бюджет Сургута на 2026 год 286
  8. Депутаты от Сургута обратились в окружное правительство с просьбой ускорить строительство поликлиники в Восточном районе 280
  9. Хорошая новость для жителей Восточного района Сургута — новая поликлиника становится ближе 269
  10. ​Администрация Сургута рассказала, как устроен контроль за уборкой снега 267
  1. ​Мошенники в России используют дедлайн по уплате налогов для обмана граждан. В ИФНС Сургута просят никому не передавать коды 2115
  2. ​Зима без ЧП: возможно ли это в Сургуте? // ONLINE 2090
  3. ​На Федоровском месторождении в Сургутском районе погиб рабочий – возбуждено уголовное дело 1857
  4. ​«Закрыли как убыточную»: власти Сургута ликвидируют Центральную аптеку 1566
  5. ​Остались считанные дни: налоговая служба Сургута напомнила об уплате имущественных налогов до 1 декабря 1545
  6. ​В Сургуте случился всплеск ОРВИ и гриппа – более 60% заболевших составляют дети 1533
  7. ​Парламентский рост 1507
  8. ​Полиция Сургута поставила на учет около 200 подростков-хулиганов 1499
  9. ​ИП могут закрыть: в Госдуме задумались об отмене статуса предпринимателя 1498
  10. ​Не осыплется к утру: инструкция по выбору новогодней елки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1497
  1. ​Город без вкуса 8338
  2. В Югре не будут давать пособия на детей семьям, которые получают много «серых» поступлений на карту 4529
  3. Ее уроки остались с нами навсегда 4293
  4. Трассу между Нижневартовском и Радужным расширяют с опережением графика 3958
  5. Почему дело Шипилова цепляет публику 3799
  6. Школы Сургута уходят на карантин 3655
  7. ​Одна семья – один кредит: Минфин меняет правила льготной ипотеки 3560
  8. ​Сургут утопает в покрышках: горожане завалили почти 20 контейнерных площадок автошинами 3423
  9. ​Почему хлеб по всей стране стоил 20 копеек и как можно починить раскаленную печь изнутри при 200°C. Директор «Сургутского хлебозавода» отметил 70-летие 3350
  10. ​В Сургуте подвели итоги конкурса, посвященного безопасности на производстве 3330

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика