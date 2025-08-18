Сургутский аэропорт увеличил количество полос перед входом

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423221"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629944"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=e5bqEzCE8QCczEQmfLxoODmCzMHaV7YaQN3HLuwlvDWPeYvinSOhAPE0qm1pS7Pcykl36LDumAg1k6C6fjmOBjZT5KzsYCF7g4CjV5k+Inx0zoz97KZ7hY+eaGckz6sl"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=e5bqEzCE8QCczEQmfLxoODmCzMHaV7YaQN3HLuwlvDWPeYvinSOhAPE0qm1pS7Pcykl36LDumAg1k6C6fjmOBjZT5KzsYCF7g4CjV5k+Inx0zoz97KZ7hY+eaGckz6sl"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "eca2168e46613298782ec7287173080b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:47:01"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:04"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423200"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Keac/oIXR9ZoQ0WapAqg7PM0F/BA8x/SJD5St9wk3BCbG9t6/XMEbxF+aSYSFzFt6bjqkFPp85dVHSn9iC2KEmKh3FKWo+HUYJkyTqeq/ArsNK+O0S/j63ElPOQMwA9c"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Keac/oIXR9ZoQ0WapAqg7PM0F/BA8x/SJD5St9wk3BCbG9t6/XMEbxF+aSYSFzFt6bjqkFPp85dVHSn9iC2KEmKh3FKWo+HUYJkyTqeq/ArsNK+O0S/j63ElPOQMwA9c"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "2d08dbd5f1ea3dd39b9d72fafa5e68af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:46:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423200"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Keac/oIXR9ZoQ0WapAqg7PM0F/BA8x/SJD5St9wk3BCbG9t6/XMEbxF+aSYSFzFt6bjqkFPp85dVHSn9iC2KEmKh3FKWo+HUYJkyTqeq/ArsNK+O0S/j63ElPOQMwA9c"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Keac/oIXR9ZoQ0WapAqg7PM0F/BA8x/SJD5St9wk3BCbG9t6/XMEbxF+aSYSFzFt6bjqkFPp85dVHSn9iC2KEmKh3FKWo+HUYJkyTqeq/ArsNK+O0S/j63ElPOQMwA9c"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "2d08dbd5f1ea3dd39b9d72fafa5e68af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:46:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423221"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629944"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=e5bqEzCE8QCczEQmfLxoODmCzMHaV7YaQN3HLuwlvDWPeYvinSOhAPE0qm1pS7Pcykl36LDumAg1k6C6fjmOBjZT5KzsYCF7g4CjV5k+Inx0zoz97KZ7hY+eaGckz6sl"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=e5bqEzCE8QCczEQmfLxoODmCzMHaV7YaQN3HLuwlvDWPeYvinSOhAPE0qm1pS7Pcykl36LDumAg1k6C6fjmOBjZT5KzsYCF7g4CjV5k+Inx0zoz97KZ7hY+eaGckz6sl"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "eca2168e46613298782ec7287173080b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:47:01"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:04"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,0224   EUR  93,7094  

Новости

  • В Госдуме предложили увеличить пошлину на получение водительских прав для мигрантов до 20 тысяч рублей

    В Госдуме предложили увеличить пошлину на получение водительских прав для мигрантов до 20 тысяч рублей

    Сегодня в 18:15
    76 0
  • ​Сургут получит почти 120 млн рублей от округа за качественное планирование бюджета

    ​Сургут получит почти 120 млн рублей от округа за качественное планирование бюджета

    Сегодня в 17:52
    100 0
  • Югорчане вложились по-крупному, но свердловчане — ещё крупнее

    Югорчане вложились по-крупному, но свердловчане — ещё крупнее

    Сегодня в 17:14
    128 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#360 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jxEI6LtHt9Uz8MXGx+i/XT7s8VdfQKuwraC7ICXZ2+KiLV4JXMj/SOZFfoE0FShvxit+gry7RL7/gHQw3iD+1TnQ3DJwhkpcSB++Y9SQ1lF+ebuIZgS4XmUh+EFC6U1TgLjfKVu+0jAW9eeeOeXPVw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=jxEI6LtHt9Uz8MXGx+i/XT7s8VdfQKuwraC7ICXZ2+KiLV4JXMj/SOZFfoE0FShvxit+gry7RL7/gHQw3iD+1TnQ3DJwhkpcSB++Y9SQ1lF+ebuIZgS4XmUh+EFC6U1TgLjfKVu+0jAW9eeeOeXPVw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#360 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jxEI6LtHt9Uz8MXGx+i/XT7s8VdfQKuwraC7ICXZ2+KiLV4JXMj/SOZFfoE0FShvxit+gry7RL7/gHQw3iD+1TnQ3DJwhkpcSB++Y9SQ1lF+ebuIZgS4XmUh+EFC6U1TgLjfKVu+0jAW9eeeOeXPVw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=jxEI6LtHt9Uz8MXGx+i/XT7s8VdfQKuwraC7ICXZ2+KiLV4JXMj/SOZFfoE0FShvxit+gry7RL7/gHQw3iD+1TnQ3DJwhkpcSB++Y9SQ1lF+ebuIZgS4XmUh+EFC6U1TgLjfKVu+0jAW9eeeOeXPVw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#360 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jxEI6LtHt9Uz8MXGx+i/XT7s8VdfQKuwraC7ICXZ2+KiLV4JXMj/SOZFfoE0FShvxit+gry7RL7/gHQw3iD+1TnQ3DJwhkpcSB++Y9SQ1lF+ebuIZgS4XmUh+EFC6U1TgLjfKVu+0jAW9eeeOeXPVw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=jxEI6LtHt9Uz8MXGx+i/XT7s8VdfQKuwraC7ICXZ2+KiLV4JXMj/SOZFfoE0FShvxit+gry7RL7/gHQw3iD+1TnQ3DJwhkpcSB++Y9SQ1lF+ebuIZgS4XmUh+EFC6U1TgLjfKVu+0jAW9eeeOeXPVw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Сургуте отремонтируют ливневку на участке от проспекта Ленина до улицы Майской

    ​В Сургуте отремонтируют ливневку на участке от проспекта Ленина до улицы Майской

    Сегодня в 16:06
    165 0
  • В Югре сохраняется острый дефицит кадров в сфере розничной торговли

    В Югре сохраняется острый дефицит кадров в сфере розничной торговли

    Сегодня в 15:19
    182 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • В Югре более половины работников получают зарплату, которая выше среднероссийской

    В Югре более половины работников получают зарплату, которая выше среднероссийской

    Сегодня в 14:51
    208 0
  • ​Изменения для работодателей: в Югре введут новые правила назначения размера тарифа на травматизм

    ​Изменения для работодателей: в Югре введут новые правила назначения размера тарифа на травматизм

    Сегодня в 14:38
    184 0
  • Население Сургута достигло 438 тысяч человек

    Население Сургута достигло 438 тысяч человек

    Сегодня в 13:51
    315 1
  • ​Умер Почетный житель Ханты-Мансийска и экс-депутат Алексей Барышников

    ​Умер Почетный житель Ханты-Мансийска и экс-депутат Алексей Барышников

    Сегодня в 13:40
    265 0
  • ​В Сургуте отремонтировали тротуар к Чернореченскому кладбищу

    ​В Сургуте отремонтировали тротуар к Чернореченскому кладбищу

    Сегодня в 13:07
    248 0
  • ​В Сургуте продолжается строительство проблемного долгостроя на улице Крылова

    ​В Сургуте продолжается строительство проблемного долгостроя на улице Крылова

    Сегодня в 12:03
    300 0
  • Самолет из ХМАО экстренно вернулся в аэропорт

    Самолет из ХМАО экстренно вернулся в аэропорт

    Сегодня в 10:50
    379 0
  • ​В Югре с 1 сентября упростят подтверждение основного вида деятельности

    ​В Югре с 1 сентября упростят подтверждение основного вида деятельности

    Сегодня в 10:38
    271 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​У аэропорта Сургута изменилась схема движения: теперь три полосы, но без стоянки

Сургутский аэропорт увеличил количество полос перед входом

​У аэропорта Сургута изменилась схема движения: теперь три полосы, но без стоянки
Фото: Аэропорт Сургута

Аэропорт Сургута внедрил новую схему движения на привокзальной площади. Об изменениях сообщили в пресс-службе учреждения. Основная цель нововведений – улучшить пропускную способность и упростить подъезд для пассажиров.

Теперь перед зданием аэровокзала три полосы:

  • Первая и вторая полосы предназначены для кратковременной остановки – водители могут высадить или забрать пассажиров;
  • Третья полоса – только для сквозного проезда, без остановок.

Важно: стоянка на всех полосах запрещена, включая короткие остановки вне специально отведенных мест. Оставить машину можно только в зонах с официальной разметкой.

Водителей просят соблюдать правила и следить за дорожными знаками, чтобы не мешать движению и не создавать заторов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:53, просмотров: 256, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Самолет из ХМАО экстренно вернулся в аэропорт 379
  2. Население Сургута достигло 438 тысяч человек 316
  3. ​В Сургутском районе водитель иномарки насмерть сбил пешехода 309
  4. ​В Сургуте продолжается строительство проблемного долгостроя на улице Крылова 301
  5. ​В Югре с 1 сентября упростят подтверждение основного вида деятельности 271
  6. ​Умер Почетный житель Ханты-Мансийска и экс-депутат Алексей Барышников 265
  7. ​У аэропорта Сургута изменилась схема движения: теперь три полосы, но без стоянки 256
  8. ​В Сургуте отремонтировали тротуар к Чернореченскому кладбищу 249
  9. В Югре более половины работников получают зарплату, которая выше среднероссийской 208
  10. ​Изменения для работодателей: в Югре введут новые правила назначения размера тарифа на травматизм 184
  1. ​В Сургуте появился мурал, посвященный тепловой системе 1950
  2. На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер 1883
  3. ​Вместо «Авроры» – жизнь 1581
  4. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 16-17 августа? // АФИША 1479
  5. ​Что такое региональный материнский капитал в Югре и как его получить? 1470
  6. ​Ремонт одного из участков проспекта Ленина в Сургуте практически завершен 1277
  7. ​В аэропорту Сургута усилили досмотр пассажиров и багажа 1254
  8. ​В Тюмени представили жилой комплекс «Скандиа. У Леса» с видом на лесопарк 1219
  9. ​Сургут укрепляет позиции: население растет, экономика стабильная, а бизнес выходит из тени 1196
  10. ​«Руководство выводов не сделало»: сотрудница травмцентра Сургута пожаловалась на травлю со стороны коллег 1191
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 28517
  2. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 6343
  3. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 5866
  4. ​А Сайма ждет… 4535
  5. ​Какой бассейн лучше – надувной, каркасный или стационарный? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4352
  6. ​Не трогайте их руками: топ-7 опасных растений // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4245
  7. Городская власть взялась за общественные пространства, а другие убивают эти пространства заборами 4093
  8. ​Кому в 2025 году могут не выдать водительские права? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3792
  9. ​Солнце обожгло? Не повторяйте эти ошибки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3637
  10. Сургутянам рассказали, когда очистят Сайму у будущей набережной со стороны СОКБ 3535

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика