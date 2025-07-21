16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHUtEq реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjex9ULW реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,3274   EUR  91,5138  

Новости

В Сургуте будут судить мужика, который неплохо «погулял» по магазинам с чужой банковской картой

В Сургуте будут судить мужчину за траты с чужой банковской карты

В Сургуте будут судить мужика, который неплохо «погулял» по магазинам с чужой банковской картой
Фото freepik.com

Прокуратура города Сургута утвердила обвинительное заключение в отношении 54-летнего местного жителя. Он обвиняется в совершении кражи с банковского счёта, причинившей значительный ущерб.

По версии следствия, в июне 2025 года мужчина обнаружил банковскую карту с функцией бесконтактной оплаты Pay Pass у дома №7 по улице Ленинградской. Воспользовавшись отсутствием владельца, он совершил 51 покупку в 21 торговой точке Сургута, расплачиваясь чужой картой. Общая сумма ущерба составила 44 512 рублей 52 копейки.

Санкция статьи, по которой идет обвиняемый, предусматривает наказание в виде лишения свободы на срок до шести лет.


нравится (3) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:21, просмотров: 246, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

АУ «Сургутский политехнический колледж», ИНН 8602200072 erid:2SDnjdstgNr реклама на siapress.ru
АУ «Сургутский политехнический колледж», ИНН 8602200072 erid:2SDnjdstgNr реклама на siapress.ru 
