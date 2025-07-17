16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHUtEq
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjex9ULW
​Жителей Сургута предупредили о возможном ухудшении качества воды из-за промывки сетей

В Сургуте промоют участок водопроводных сетей после капремонта школы №20

​Жителей Сургута предупредили о возможном ухудшении качества воды из-за промывки сетей
Фото: freepik.com

СГМУП «Горводоканал» проведет гидропневматическую промывку сетей 17 и 18 июля на участке от камеры ВК по улице Мечникова, 13 до ВК на улице Крылова, 7/2. Как уточнили в администрации Сургута, мероприятие запланировано после завершения капитального ремонта тепловодоснабжения у школы № 20.

«В связи с изменением параметров на сетях водоснабжения возможно кратковременное ухудшение качества холодной воды. В этом случае нужно обратиться в диспетчерские управляющей компании и Горводоканала. Сделать это можно двумя способами: по телефону 45-65-44 (круглосуточно) и через кнопку «сообщить о проблеме» на сайте Горводоканала», – говорится в сообщении.

Работы пройдут без отключений. Перед вводом водовода в эксплуатацию специалисты выполнят промывку и отбор проб воды.


Сегодня в 12:04, просмотров: 200, комментариев: 0
