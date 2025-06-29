Половина опрошенных сургутян встревожена убытками «Сургутнефтегаза»

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,4685   EUR  92,2785  

Новости

  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША

    26 июня в 14:07
    1965 1
  • ​С тревогой или с равнодушием: как читатели СИА-ПРЕСС реагируют на убытки «Сургутнефтегаза»

    ​С тревогой или с равнодушием: как читатели СИА-ПРЕСС реагируют на убытки «Сургутнефтегаза»

    Сегодня в 13:35
    159 0
  • ​В Сургутском районе утонул ребенок: трагедия произошла на реке Большой Юган

    ​В Сургутском районе утонул ребенок: трагедия произошла на реке Большой Юган

    Сегодня в 12:34
    186 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#349 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=whBp+VTxhEWX4ueJjZm8zLUyG+PsufL852mt51/k59mPwRRSidivY7TUXn/YVVl/JAamsoLENKnTKq0ImI45NNNmneeeGvb3AZ6Zh8SPzKIp+DIEjjCBY2qeSSqZrsv+Sk3i1o/PObPxS9YVliw3RDEMUxyrLNR9xNZ5y0bJ2UKLYhLkLx1f+ASD2F5bvKnbXunxUCJaCcdXIdkb3D/eVw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=whBp+VTxhEWX4ueJjZm8zLUyG+PsufL852mt51/k59mPwRRSidivY7TUXn/YVVl/JAamsoLENKnTKq0ImI45NNNmneeeGvb3AZ6Zh8SPzKIp+DIEjjCBY2qeSSqZrsv+Sk3i1o/PObPxS9YVliw3RDEMUxyrLNR9xNZ5y0bJ2UKLYhLkLx1f+ASD2F5bvKnbXunxUCJaCcdXIdkb3D/eVw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#349 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=whBp+VTxhEWX4ueJjZm8zLUyG+PsufL852mt51/k59mPwRRSidivY7TUXn/YVVl/JAamsoLENKnTKq0ImI45NNNmneeeGvb3AZ6Zh8SPzKIp+DIEjjCBY2qeSSqZrsv+Sk3i1o/PObPxS9YVliw3RDEMUxyrLNR9xNZ5y0bJ2UKLYhLkLx1f+ASD2F5bvKnbXunxUCJaCcdXIdkb3D/eVw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=whBp+VTxhEWX4ueJjZm8zLUyG+PsufL852mt51/k59mPwRRSidivY7TUXn/YVVl/JAamsoLENKnTKq0ImI45NNNmneeeGvb3AZ6Zh8SPzKIp+DIEjjCBY2qeSSqZrsv+Sk3i1o/PObPxS9YVliw3RDEMUxyrLNR9xNZ5y0bJ2UKLYhLkLx1f+ASD2F5bvKnbXunxUCJaCcdXIdkb3D/eVw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#349 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=whBp+VTxhEWX4ueJjZm8zLUyG+PsufL852mt51/k59mPwRRSidivY7TUXn/YVVl/JAamsoLENKnTKq0ImI45NNNmneeeGvb3AZ6Zh8SPzKIp+DIEjjCBY2qeSSqZrsv+Sk3i1o/PObPxS9YVliw3RDEMUxyrLNR9xNZ5y0bJ2UKLYhLkLx1f+ASD2F5bvKnbXunxUCJaCcdXIdkb3D/eVw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=whBp+VTxhEWX4ueJjZm8zLUyG+PsufL852mt51/k59mPwRRSidivY7TUXn/YVVl/JAamsoLENKnTKq0ImI45NNNmneeeGvb3AZ6Zh8SPzKIp+DIEjjCBY2qeSSqZrsv+Sk3i1o/PObPxS9YVliw3RDEMUxyrLNR9xNZ5y0bJ2UKLYhLkLx1f+ASD2F5bvKnbXunxUCJaCcdXIdkb3D/eVw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Югре задержали более 150 мигрантов за время операции «Нелегал»

    ​В Югре задержали более 150 мигрантов за время операции «Нелегал»

    Сегодня в 11:37
    186 0
  • ​В Сургуте ищут подрядчика для строительства школы в 30А микрорайоне

    ​В Сургуте ищут подрядчика для строительства школы в 30А микрорайоне

    Сегодня в 10:54
    279 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#359 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=U9Nj4PN8B9ce6D4VDlb376GoCJZFYqC7vuzsbESupAnRGQa1aDqvuYk7ruQwr+0egp1CSdAg7urupTsOhgYZdA1S5URZxec64RSdTynjV8uOojIJtOEuuUVXXct9UiYt"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=U9Nj4PN8B9ce6D4VDlb376GoCJZFYqC7vuzsbESupAnRGQa1aDqvuYk7ruQwr+0egp1CSdAg7urupTsOhgYZdA1S5URZxec64RSdTynjV8uOojIJtOEuuUVXXct9UiYt"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#359 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=U9Nj4PN8B9ce6D4VDlb376GoCJZFYqC7vuzsbESupAnRGQa1aDqvuYk7ruQwr+0egp1CSdAg7urupTsOhgYZdA1S5URZxec64RSdTynjV8uOojIJtOEuuUVXXct9UiYt"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=U9Nj4PN8B9ce6D4VDlb376GoCJZFYqC7vuzsbESupAnRGQa1aDqvuYk7ruQwr+0egp1CSdAg7urupTsOhgYZdA1S5URZxec64RSdTynjV8uOojIJtOEuuUVXXct9UiYt"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#359 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=U9Nj4PN8B9ce6D4VDlb376GoCJZFYqC7vuzsbESupAnRGQa1aDqvuYk7ruQwr+0egp1CSdAg7urupTsOhgYZdA1S5URZxec64RSdTynjV8uOojIJtOEuuUVXXct9UiYt"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=U9Nj4PN8B9ce6D4VDlb376GoCJZFYqC7vuzsbESupAnRGQa1aDqvuYk7ruQwr+0egp1CSdAg7urupTsOhgYZdA1S5URZxec64RSdTynjV8uOojIJtOEuuUVXXct9UiYt"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Обгон со смертельным исходом: на трассе Сургут – Салехард в ДТП погибли пять человек, среди них двое детей

    ​Обгон со смертельным исходом: на трассе Сургут – Салехард в ДТП погибли пять человек, среди них двое детей

    Сегодня в 10:04
    297 0
  • ​Более 200 отличников, 13 стобалльников и тысячи счастливых глаз: как в Сургуте прошел выпускной бал

    ​Более 200 отличников, 13 стобалльников и тысячи счастливых глаз: как в Сургуте прошел выпускной бал

    Сегодня в 09:36
    353 0
  • ​Тюменским предпринимателям рассказали, как получить господдержку для развития бизнеса в рамках нацпроекта

    ​Тюменским предпринимателям рассказали, как получить господдержку для развития бизнеса в рамках нацпроекта

    28 июня в 23:30
    433 0
  • ​В Тюменской области молодых медиков привлекают к работе в селах

    ​В Тюменской области молодых медиков привлекают к работе в селах

    28 июня в 23:05
    336 0
  • ​Две тысячи жителей Тюменской области получили предложения о работе на ярмарке трудоустройства

    ​Две тысячи жителей Тюменской области получили предложения о работе на ярмарке трудоустройства

    28 июня в 22:55
    373 0
  • ​Развязку в южной части Тюмени строят с опережением графика

    ​Развязку в южной части Тюмени строят с опережением графика

    28 июня в 22:39
    379 0
  • ​Александр Моор оценил ход строительства ледового катка в Тюмени

    ​Александр Моор оценил ход строительства ледового катка в Тюмени

    28 июня в 22:28
    354 0
  • ​Лилейники, кизильники и астранции: в ботаническом саду Сургута зацвели редкие растения

    ​Лилейники, кизильники и астранции: в ботаническом саду Сургута зацвели редкие растения

    28 июня в 16:16
    519 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​С тревогой или с равнодушием: как читатели СИА-ПРЕСС реагируют на убытки «Сургутнефтегаза»

Половина опрошенных сургутян встревожена убытками «Сургутнефтегаза»

​С тревогой или с равнодушием: как читатели СИА-ПРЕСС реагируют на убытки «Сургутнефтегаза»
Фото: siapress.ru

По итогам первого квартала 2025 года компания «Сургутнефтегаз» зафиксировала чистый убыток в размере 439,7 млрд рублей. Соответствующие данные приведены в опубликованной отчетности по РСБУ, пишут «Ведомости».

Редакция СИА-ПРЕСС провела опрос, чтобы выяснить, как на это реагируют жители города.

В Telegram-канале проголосовали 51 человек:

  • 49% выбрали вариант «с тревогой»;
  • 50% – «с равнодушием»;
  • и только 5% – «с воодушевлением».

На сайте итоги немного другие: из 95 участников:

  • 56,8% испытывают тревогу;
  • 35,8% отнеслись равнодушно;
  • 7,4% – с воодушевлением.

нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:35, просмотров: 161, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Цены на квартиры идут вниз: что происходит с рынком жилья в Сургуте? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 578
  2. ​Мусорные горы на улице Глухова: в Сургуте образовалась несанкционированная свалка 568
  3. ​Лилейники, кизильники и астранции: в ботаническом саду Сургута зацвели редкие растения 519
  4. ​Тюменским предпринимателям рассказали, как получить господдержку для развития бизнеса в рамках нацпроекта 433
  5. ​Развязку в южной части Тюмени строят с опережением графика 379
  6. ​Две тысячи жителей Тюменской области получили предложения о работе на ярмарке трудоустройства 373
  7. ​Более 200 отличников, 13 стобалльников и тысячи счастливых глаз: как в Сургуте прошел выпускной бал 354
  8. ​Александр Моор оценил ход строительства ледового катка в Тюмени 354
  9. ​В Тюменской области молодых медиков привлекают к работе в селах 336
  10. ​Обгон со смертельным исходом: на трассе Сургут – Салехард в ДТП погибли пять человек, среди них двое детей 299
  1. ​Через Россию на Приоре 2298
  2. ​Жизнь, отданная детям 2079
  3. ​Сургутский мост снова открыт ‒ ждать до 6 июля не пришлось 2004
  4. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША 1966
  5. В Сургуте анонсировали масштабный двухдневный праздник по случаю Дня молодежи 1932
  6. Как защитить свои аккаунты после утечки данных? // ИНСТРУКЦИЯ 1736
  7. ​В Сургуте требуют решений по МУПам: «Тепловик» застрял в банкротстве, у хлебозавода падают продажи, а убыточную аптеку хотят сохранить 1621
  8. ​В Сургуте до ноября благоустроят 16 придомовых территорий 1602
  9. ​Медицинский туризм в Тюменской области развивается на базе девяти учреждений 1416
  10. В Сургуте 29 июня частично перекроют Университетскую из-за проведения Дня молодежи 1380
  1. ​Прокатились ‒ и хватит 11247
  2. ​Истерия по Лабубу 7143
  3. Сургутянка Екатерина Бежан стала двукратной чемпионкой мира по муайтай 6123
  4. ​Звездопад и парад планет: какие астрономические события ждут россиян летом 5122
  5. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 5061
  6. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 5014
  7. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 4866
  8. ​Ностальгия звучит 4683
  9. ​От «Соцветия» до концерта VIVA: как Сургут встретит День России и День города 4563
  10. ​Приключения «желтого» чемоданчика 4555

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика