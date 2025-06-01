16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHUtEq реклама на siapress.ru
На улицах Сургута появятся новые знаки «Остановка запрещена»

В Сургуте расширят зоны с запретом остановки автомобиля

На улицах Сургута появятся новые знаки «Остановка запрещена»
Фото: администрация Сургута

В Сургуте установят новые дорожные знаки, запрещающие остановку транспорта на ряде участков. Об этом сообщили в администрации города.

«До 30.06.2025 установят дорожные знаки «Остановка запрещена» с табличкой «Работает эвакуатор» возле здания № 8 ул. Семена Билецкого и по Югорскому тракту на участке от ул. Никольская до заезда на территорию логистического центра «X5 Group», – передают в источнике.

Кроме того, до 1 ноября такие же ограничения введут на внутриквартальном проезде от улицы 30 лет Победы до дома № 10 по проезду Дружбы.


Сегодня в 10:30
