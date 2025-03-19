На здании мэрии Сургута появилось Знамя Победы

В Сургуте в преддверии празднования 80-летия Победы в Великой Отечественной войне украсили здание городской администрации.
Копию Знамени Победы, водруженное над поверженным Рейхстагом в 1945 году, установили на флагшток перед входом в мэрию Сургута.
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#303 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1742189999" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1743965942" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QAyOIcAKuT47OJRAVVKUlGvkvV3I4rM/GlEKzcSsa6Pae/s7MlHtnBok1ZWW1Bciy0kfMH7LiLig87uoAxZTFJlFW3FeiTKWGOQtzReCh6frnURJtXyigHarJ4kDgdrp" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=QAyOIcAKuT47OJRAVVKUlGvkvV3I4rM/GlEKzcSsa6Pae/s7MlHtnBok1ZWW1Bciy0kfMH7LiLig87uoAxZTFJlFW3FeiTKWGOQtzReCh6frnURJtXyigHarJ4kDgdrp" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "cb4e1d95f78195b955326077de413148.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-03-17 10:39:59" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-04-06 23:59:02" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#309 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#310 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#311 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#308 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1742190020" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1743965962" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=fIPor/YOndQEB0hVXsA/7oVNeunGCUl5n60PjiBiEKU+r6heIXPifi3AMViAKlUUD6yyGBj9jflSNq1EKqyN6m5QliDl4m4kQBl+L6pwU3ju4qyXX3GJcvDSaF/JsEKo" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=fIPor/YOndQEB0hVXsA/7oVNeunGCUl5n60PjiBiEKU+r6heIXPifi3AMViAKlUUD6yyGBj9jflSNq1EKqyN6m5QliDl4m4kQBl+L6pwU3ju4qyXX3GJcvDSaF/JsEKo" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "057f491f5220f0e880e10ebbb5c93dee.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-03-17 10:40:20" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-04-06 23:59:22" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#315 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#316 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(2) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#303 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1742189999" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1743965942" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=QAyOIcAKuT47OJRAVVKUlGvkvV3I4rM/GlEKzcSsa6Pae/s7MlHtnBok1ZWW1Bciy0kfMH7LiLig87uoAxZTFJlFW3FeiTKWGOQtzReCh6frnURJtXyigHarJ4kDgdrp" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=QAyOIcAKuT47OJRAVVKUlGvkvV3I4rM/GlEKzcSsa6Pae/s7MlHtnBok1ZWW1Bciy0kfMH7LiLig87uoAxZTFJlFW3FeiTKWGOQtzReCh6frnURJtXyigHarJ4kDgdrp" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "cb4e1d95f78195b955326077de413148.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-03-17 10:39:59" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-04-06 23:59:02" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#309 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#310 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#311 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#308 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1742190020" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1743965962" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=fIPor/YOndQEB0hVXsA/7oVNeunGCUl5n60PjiBiEKU+r6heIXPifi3AMViAKlUUD6yyGBj9jflSNq1EKqyN6m5QliDl4m4kQBl+L6pwU3ju4qyXX3GJcvDSaF/JsEKo" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=fIPor/YOndQEB0hVXsA/7oVNeunGCUl5n60PjiBiEKU+r6heIXPifi3AMViAKlUUD6yyGBj9jflSNq1EKqyN6m5QliDl4m4kQBl+L6pwU3ju4qyXX3GJcvDSaF/JsEKo" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "057f491f5220f0e880e10ebbb5c93dee.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcPupqi" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-03-17 10:40:20" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-04-06 23:59:22" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#315 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#316 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
В Сургуте в преддверии празднования 80-летия Победы в Великой Отечественной войне украсили здание городской администрации.
Копию Знамени Победы, водруженное над поверженным Рейхстагом в 1945 году, установили на флагшток перед входом в мэрию Сургута.
Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете войти на сайт
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL
array(0) { }
array(0) { }
NULL