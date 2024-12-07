В Сургуте замечен необычный контейнер для сортировки мусора

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1733201072"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1733770784"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xCVzBopiUP+gojGg0MxIVnZu7OpARr5bzHZHNlcoAXBo8wXpCiI6t1Z5ksA/IoV2L6ISYPD50i4C/FCv0Mu58b3gbK2c8ygJoPPPcOpB1Mv8zYsziNYdFnGxqIP2Lct+"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=xCVzBopiUP+gojGg0MxIVnZu7OpARr5bzHZHNlcoAXBo8wXpCiI6t1Z5ksA/IoV2L6ISYPD50i4C/FCv0Mu58b3gbK2c8ygJoPPPcOpB1Mv8zYsziNYdFnGxqIP2Lct+"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "103"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "40"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "1f5bcee86c135e3278b90d2fdd7adf8e.gif"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnje8ieHy"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje8ieHy"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-12-03 09:44:32"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-12-09 23:59:44"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "103"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#343 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#340 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1733201072"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1733770784"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xCVzBopiUP+gojGg0MxIVnZu7OpARr5bzHZHNlcoAXBo8wXpCiI6t1Z5ksA/IoV2L6ISYPD50i4C/FCv0Mu58b3gbK2c8ygJoPPPcOpB1Mv8zYsziNYdFnGxqIP2Lct+"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=xCVzBopiUP+gojGg0MxIVnZu7OpARr5bzHZHNlcoAXBo8wXpCiI6t1Z5ksA/IoV2L6ISYPD50i4C/FCv0Mu58b3gbK2c8ygJoPPPcOpB1Mv8zYsziNYdFnGxqIP2Lct+"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "103"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "40"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "1f5bcee86c135e3278b90d2fdd7adf8e.gif"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnje8ieHy"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje8ieHy"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-12-03 09:44:32"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-12-09 23:59:44"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "103"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#343 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#340 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#347 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1733201072"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1733770784"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xCVzBopiUP+gojGg0MxIVnZu7OpARr5bzHZHNlcoAXBo8wXpCiI6t1Z5ksA/IoV2L6ISYPD50i4C/FCv0Mu58b3gbK2c8ygJoPPPcOpB1Mv8zYsziNYdFnGxqIP2Lct+"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=xCVzBopiUP+gojGg0MxIVnZu7OpARr5bzHZHNlcoAXBo8wXpCiI6t1Z5ksA/IoV2L6ISYPD50i4C/FCv0Mu58b3gbK2c8ygJoPPPcOpB1Mv8zYsziNYdFnGxqIP2Lct+"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "103"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "40"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "1f5bcee86c135e3278b90d2fdd7adf8e.gif"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnje8ieHy"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje8ieHy"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2024-12-03 09:44:32"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2024-12-09 23:59:44"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "103"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#343 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#340 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#332 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}