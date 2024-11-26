Александр Панченко возглавил полицию Сургута

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHRsMu реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  103,7908   EUR  108,8705  

Новости

  • В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции

    В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции

    Сегодня в 16:50
    104 0
  • В ХМАО ищут бесследно пропавшего в лесу охотника

    В ХМАО ищут бесследно пропавшего в лесу охотника

    Сегодня в 16:13
    148 0
  • Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза

    Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза

    Сегодня в 15:33
    377 0 
    ООО"МК ДоктороФ" ИНН8602311110 erid:2SDnjcM6tgT реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Почти 6 тысяч заявлений за три года: гаражная амнистия продолжается в Сургуте

    ​Почти 6 тысяч заявлений за три года: гаражная амнистия продолжается в Сургуте

    Сегодня в 14:46
    216 0
  • ​В ХМАО перевозчик задолжал работникам более 400 тысяч рублей зарплаты

    ​В ХМАО перевозчик задолжал работникам более 400 тысяч рублей зарплаты

    Сегодня в 14:44
    180 0
  • ​Директор депздрава Югры посетил сургутский кардиоцентр

    ​Директор депздрава Югры посетил сургутский кардиоцентр

    Сегодня в 14:03
    241 0
  • Авиакомпании России заявили о рисках банкротств из-за долгов на лизинг

    Авиакомпании России заявили о рисках банкротств из-за долгов на лизинг

    Сегодня в 13:33
    241 0
  • ​Сургутян познакомят с ожившими героями сказок народов Севера

    ​Сургутян познакомят с ожившими героями сказок народов Севера

    Сегодня в 12:50
    220 0
  • ​Югра оказалась в числе регионов с минимальным ростом тарифов ЖКУ в 2025 году

    ​Югра оказалась в числе регионов с минимальным ростом тарифов ЖКУ в 2025 году

    Сегодня в 12:06
    250 0
  • ​«Жена за час» из Когалыма может устроить скандал за грязные носки

    ​«Жена за час» из Когалыма может устроить скандал за грязные носки

    Сегодня в 11:25
    274 0
  • ​Назвать сквер в 27 микрорайоне могут сами сургутяне

    ​Назвать сквер в 27 микрорайоне могут сами сургутяне

    Сегодня в 10:55
    281 0
  • ​Три пешехода пострадали на дорогах ХМАО за сутки

    ​Три пешехода пострадали на дорогах ХМАО за сутки

    Сегодня в 10:00
    267 0
  • ​«Информационный мир Югры» проходит в окружной столице

    ​«Информационный мир Югры» проходит в окружной столице

    25 ноября в 19:51
    515 0
Больше новостей
Запрет на работу иностранным мигрантам в службах такси, учебных заведениях и объектах торговли - это:
Комментировать
0
Перевод ЕГЭ на 100-балльную систему - это:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции

Александр Панченко возглавил полицию Сургута

В Сургуте назначили нового начальника полиции
Фото: Полиция Югры

Новым начальником полиции Сургута стал Александр Панченко. После ухода на пенсию Виталия Провоторова именно он исполнял его обязанности. Об этом сообщает 86.ru.

«В пресс-службе УМВД информацию подтвердили, но подчеркнули, что официально нового главу полиции пока не представили. Скорее всего, это произойдет со дня на день», – передают в источнике.

Александр Панченко приступил к временным обязанностям в октябре. Ранее он работал с руководителем УМВД по ХМАО Сергеем Ветохиным в Минеральных Водах, где возглавлял отдел по борьбе с наркотиками. Он также занимал пост начальника ОМВД России по Советскому району в Томске.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:50, просмотров: 105, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​«Информационный мир Югры» проходит в окружной столице 515
  2. Югорчанин стал чемпионом мира по ММА 507
  3. ​В Югре стартовало онлайн-голосование о теме 2025 года. Оно продлится до 8 декабря 494
  4. ​Региональный форум замещающих семей в Тюмени посвящен традиционным ценностям 459
  5. ​Развитие креативного предпринимательства обсудят на VI Тюменском экспортном форуме 450
  6. «Общественное пространство в месте, где торгуют коврами и самсой»: в Сургуте решили оставить ТЦ «Югра-Молл» 437
  7. ​Три проекта родительских комитетов школ Тюменской области получат гранты Всероссийского конкурса 422
  8. Сургутян предупреждают о группе попрошаек с навыками гипноза 377
  9. ​Назвать сквер в 27 микрорайоне могут сами сургутяне 281
  10. ​«Жена за час» из Когалыма может устроить скандал за грязные носки 274
  1. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5407
  2. ​Давайте сначала от поля и речки! 1665
  3. ​В Сургуте готовы проекты для строительства двух новых развязок 1328
  4. Культура в Сургуте двадцать лет катится по инерции. Это стагнация 1292
  5. На улице Аэрофлотская в Сургуте произошло ДТП с участием автобуса СПОПАТа 1182
  6. ​Дороги вместо участков: более тысячи дачников в Сургуте столкнулись с изъятием земли 1178
  7. ​В Сургуте продают полностью сгоревший коттедж 1177
  8. ​Десять участков, выделенных под ИЖС в Сургуте – насмешка над горожанами, желающими жить в нормальных условиях 1124
  9. ​Скандал в Сургуте: кондуктор автобуса предложила пассажирке сдать ребенка в детдом 1109
  10. В Сургуте до конца года появятся 25 новых теплых остановок 1100
  1. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 7114
  2. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 6452
  3. ​Полвека в нефтяной отрасли 5407
  4. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 4741
  5. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3678
  6. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 3641
  7. ​Умер экс-солист группы «На-На» Владимир Левкин 3295
  8. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 3149
  9. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 2790
  10. В Сургуте откроется популярный магазин косметики 2669

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика