Жители Сургута и Тюмени смогут чаще летать в Сочи

Utair увеличивает число рейсов из Сургута и Тюмени в Сочи

Жители Сургута и Тюмени смогут чаще летать в Сочи
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Жителям Сургута и Тюмени теперь легче отправиться в солнечный Сочи, чтобы отдохнуть от зимних холодов.

«С 18 ноября увеличится число рейсов в Сочи из Сургута до 4 раз в неделю – по понедельникам, средам, субботам и воскресеньям», – сообщает авиакомпания Utair.

С 12 ноября увеличивается и число рейсов из Тюмени: полеты будут выполняться три раза в неделю – по вторникам, субботам и воскресеньям.


12 ноября в 12:55
Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

