Владимира Фризена назначили на должность замглавы Сургута

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987392"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732129187"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=+g4HMlZBLNX0OBtn/H4v5/zIPX396PS0FJcyO7st5tpuiR7PubhNzlVwk4WcM7ou+SXleno7bBkLpGSnVE3s33cQr0go9vmf9+7yhe9wRIpWrK2I+YhSnbOQEk/HGyv9"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=+g4HMlZBLNX0OBtn/H4v5/zIPX396PS0FJcyO7st5tpuiR7PubhNzlVwk4WcM7ou+SXleno7bBkLpGSnVE3s33cQr0go9vmf9+7yhe9wRIpWrK2I+YhSnbOQEk/HGyv9"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "4a516fad236a6e6bfcde82794dcf33ec.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:29:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987408"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732129151"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hDs5yOlqxaKrEgStxe7FFY3O97b6mi/qPFE1Un7uEI1hzKVSoIXXQhEktN+PU9ONAfPWEO5pU7/COi7speGCsJN2IUT0pP8uBtWgF2Ebzwc3ow6oA2YxwLJxmPu0Nm2u"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=hDs5yOlqxaKrEgStxe7FFY3O97b6mi/qPFE1Un7uEI1hzKVSoIXXQhEktN+PU9ONAfPWEO5pU7/COi7speGCsJN2IUT0pP8uBtWgF2Ebzwc3ow6oA2YxwLJxmPu0Nm2u"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "04c14ad8e418f8e70b92c0efb503ade3.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:30:08"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987392"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732129187"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=+g4HMlZBLNX0OBtn/H4v5/zIPX396PS0FJcyO7st5tpuiR7PubhNzlVwk4WcM7ou+SXleno7bBkLpGSnVE3s33cQr0go9vmf9+7yhe9wRIpWrK2I+YhSnbOQEk/HGyv9"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=+g4HMlZBLNX0OBtn/H4v5/zIPX396PS0FJcyO7st5tpuiR7PubhNzlVwk4WcM7ou+SXleno7bBkLpGSnVE3s33cQr0go9vmf9+7yhe9wRIpWrK2I+YhSnbOQEk/HGyv9"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "4a516fad236a6e6bfcde82794dcf33ec.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:29:52"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1727987408"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1732129151"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hDs5yOlqxaKrEgStxe7FFY3O97b6mi/qPFE1Un7uEI1hzKVSoIXXQhEktN+PU9ONAfPWEO5pU7/COi7speGCsJN2IUT0pP8uBtWgF2Ebzwc3ow6oA2YxwLJxmPu0Nm2u"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=hDs5yOlqxaKrEgStxe7FFY3O97b6mi/qPFE1Un7uEI1hzKVSoIXXQhEktN+PU9ONAfPWEO5pU7/COi7speGCsJN2IUT0pP8uBtWgF2Ebzwc3ow6oA2YxwLJxmPu0Nm2u"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "04c14ad8e418f8e70b92c0efb503ade3.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcfzCi7"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-10-04 01:30:08"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-20 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcfzCi7 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcfzCi7 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  98,0726   EUR  105,5679  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​Заместителем главы Сургута стал Владимир Фризен

Владимира Фризена назначили на должность замглавы Сургута

​Заместителем главы Сургута стал Владимир Фризен
Фото: администрация Сургута

Сегодня, 8 ноября, Владимир Фризен начал свою работу в качестве заместителя главы Сургута Максима Слепова. Он будет курировать структурные подразделения: департамент образования; комитет культуры; управление физической культуры и спорта; отдел по организации работы комиссии по делам несовершеннолетних, защите их прав; отдел по работе с отдельными категориями граждан и охраны здоровья населения, сообщает местная администрация.

Владимир Фризен трудился в учреждениях культуры Сургута с 2006 года. В 2017 году он перешел с должности директора МБУК «Культурно-досуговый комплекс» на работу в администрацию, где возглавил комитет культуры и туризма.


нравится (2) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:42, просмотров: 308, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730746836"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1731351583"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=v3xA8/sj37yuuuglPyumyeV0Ky2PEfwAYJmMFQW7FUmrr6df+ooD+TJdE7rcRcnvhTGV2knYsPgLQL8ZunsXAO9mNCe3GKWnTY82FbHheMtA4lFFVNdJfUO3uiuKA1zD"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=v3xA8/sj37yuuuglPyumyeV0Ky2PEfwAYJmMFQW7FUmrr6df+ooD+TJdE7rcRcnvhTGV2knYsPgLQL8ZunsXAO9mNCe3GKWnTY82FbHheMtA4lFFVNdJfUO3uiuKA1zD"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "48b37380f0a79deccda4f7f95b4ee106.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje2RUFV"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje2RUFV"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-05 00:00:36"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-11 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#331 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#348 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730746836"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1731351583"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=v3xA8/sj37yuuuglPyumyeV0Ky2PEfwAYJmMFQW7FUmrr6df+ooD+TJdE7rcRcnvhTGV2knYsPgLQL8ZunsXAO9mNCe3GKWnTY82FbHheMtA4lFFVNdJfUO3uiuKA1zD"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=v3xA8/sj37yuuuglPyumyeV0Ky2PEfwAYJmMFQW7FUmrr6df+ooD+TJdE7rcRcnvhTGV2knYsPgLQL8ZunsXAO9mNCe3GKWnTY82FbHheMtA4lFFVNdJfUO3uiuKA1zD"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "48b37380f0a79deccda4f7f95b4ee106.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje2RUFV"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje2RUFV"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-05 00:00:36"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-11 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#331 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#348 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1730746836"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1731351583"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=v3xA8/sj37yuuuglPyumyeV0Ky2PEfwAYJmMFQW7FUmrr6df+ooD+TJdE7rcRcnvhTGV2knYsPgLQL8ZunsXAO9mNCe3GKWnTY82FbHheMtA4lFFVNdJfUO3uiuKA1zD"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=v3xA8/sj37yuuuglPyumyeV0Ky2PEfwAYJmMFQW7FUmrr6df+ooD+TJdE7rcRcnvhTGV2knYsPgLQL8ZunsXAO9mNCe3GKWnTY82FbHheMtA4lFFVNdJfUO3uiuKA1zD"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "48b37380f0a79deccda4f7f95b4ee106.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje2RUFV"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje2RUFV"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-05 00:00:36"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-11-11 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#331 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#349 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#348 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#351 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje2RUFV реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnje2RUFV реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​От оплаты первых свиданий до выключения интернета ночью: в России предложили создать Министерство секса 669
  2. ​Руслан Кухарук встретился с жителями Нижневартовска, обеспокоенными строительством нового храма 602
  3. ​Проблемы тюменских предпринимателей обсуждают на инвестиционных планерках 418
  4. ​Трое пострадавших: в столице ХМАО автоледи занесло на встречку 362
  5. ​Заместителем главы Сургута стал Владимир Фризен 308
  6. ​Это рекорд! Более 6 млрд рублей выделили на жилье в Сургутском районе 300
  7. ​Роскачество: в красной икре восьми марок нашли кишечную палочку, но в прошлом году 299
  8. Опять жалобы: жители Сургута мерзнут в ожидании автобусов 294
  9. ​Цены взлетят: какие продукты и услуги подорожают в России в 2025 году? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 268
  10. ​Месть на улице Щепеткина: сургутяне пожаловались на бывшую УК, решившую «напакостить» перед уходом 240
  1. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4899
  2. ​В Подмосковье подросток зарубил мать топором после ссоры 2154
  3. ​Жертвами пожара в СОТ «Прибрежный-3» Сургута стали четыре человека, в том числе два ребенка 2148
  4. ​Юрист о последствиях уголовного дела Филатова: штрафы, срок и перспективы 2104
  5. ​Арест бывшего мэра крупнейшего города неприятен для любого губернатора, но тут есть важное «но» 1998
  6. ​Ушел из жизни главный врач Сургутской поликлиники №3 Дмитрий Гуз 1845
  7. ​Задержание Андрея Филатова может быть связано с подкупом до его вступления в должность мэра Сургута 1780
  8. ​Против Филатова возбуждено уголовное дело. По нашей информации, он находится в СИЗО 1754
  9. ​В нескольких регионах России распространяется вирус Коксаки 1658
  10. ​Ландшафты Сургута, или Когда деревья стали большими 1628
  1. ​Андрей Филатов: от мэра Сургута до фигуранта уголовного дела // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4899
  2. ​В Тюмени представят стратегию развития креативных индустрий региона 4294
  3. Ученые создали калькулятор, предсказывающий примерную дату смерти 4182
  4. ​Зачем ложиться в гроб? В России набирает популярность необычная терапия 4061
  5. ​К вопросу о фасадах 3768
  6. В Нижневартовске задержали экс-подрядчика по школьному питанию 3626
  7. ​Группа «Кино» для клиентов Сбера: банковская карта в виде кассеты, стикеры, ожившие картины, плейлист, мерч и многое другое 3264
  8. ​Зарплаты, больничные и декретные выплаты: как новый МРОТ повлияет на доходы россиян в 2025 году // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2711
  9. ​Элитные дома Сургута: что стоит за ценой в десятки миллионов? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 2631
  10. ​Если Югра раздаёт социальную помощь и пособия всем желающим — неудивительно, что люди сюда приезжают именно за этим 2488

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика