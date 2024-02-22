16+
​Сургут может получить дополнительные деньги на реализацию инициатив жителей

Голоса горожан позволят Сургуту получить средства на реализацию инициатив

​Сургут может получить дополнительные деньги на реализацию инициатив жителей
Фото: администрация Сургута

Сургутян призывают поддержать инициативные проекты жителей города на региональном конкурсе. Началось онлайн-голосование в рамках ежегодного регионального конкурса инициативных проектов. Оно проходит на портале «Открытый регион - Югра».

Каждый житель города может внести свой вклад в развитие и благоустройство Сургута, приняв участие в онлайн-голосовании. Отдать свой голос за проекты можно с 16 февраля по 06 марта. Выбор жителей наряду с экспертной оценкой станет одним из критериев определения лучших инициатив.

«Обращаем внимание жителей города, что отдать свой голос можно за несколько проектов. Просим принять участие в голосовании за все инициативные проекты сургутян. От голосов жителей зависит получение окружной субсидии в городской бюджет. Победа в региональном конкурсе позволит реализовать дополнительные проекты в 2024 году. В прошлом году победили пять из восьми сургутских проектов, представленных на конкурс. Благодаря этому город получил из окружного бюджета более 24 млн рублей, которые были перераспределены на реализацию других инициативных проектов сургутян», – отмечает начальник отдела анализа и муниципальных программ департамента финансов Администрации Сургута Анна Монзолевская.

Сургут представил на конкурс 12 инициативных проектов жителей:

Всего в этом году на победу претендуют более 170 проектов муниципалитетов Югры. Итоги конкурса подведут 31 марта.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 11:11, просмотров: 206, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

