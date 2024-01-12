16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  88,7818   EUR  97,5401  

Новости

Больше новостей
В Сургуте достаточно городских елок и ледяных городков?
Комментировать
0
Планируете ли вы окунаться в ледяные купели на Крещение?
Комментировать
0
Вы будете отмечать Старый Новый год?
Комментировать
0
Вы играете в лотерею?

Да, регулярно 8.1%

Да, изредка 20.2%

Нет 71.8%

Всего голосов: 124

Комментировать
0
Оцените деятельность А.Коновалова во главе департамента архитектуры и градостроительства Сургута

Отлично 2.6%

Хорошо 1.8%

Удовлетворительно 9.6%

Плохо 52.6%

Не знаю 33.3%

Всего голосов: 114

Комментировать
0
Достаточно ли в Сургуте быстровозводимых спортивных сооружений?

Да 56.1%

Нет 24.3%

Не знаю 19.6%

Всего голосов: 107

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В Сургуте назначили нового директора департамента архитектуры и градостроительства

Алексей Фокеев вернулся на пост главы ДАиГ в Сургуте

В Сургуте назначили нового директора департамента архитектуры и градостроительства
Фото: администрация Сургута

Глава Сургута Андрей Филатов назначил директора департамента архитектуры и градостроительства. Им стал Алексей Фокеев, занимающий с 2022 года должность заместителя директора департамента.

Алексей Александрович окончил Томскую государственную архитектурно-строительную академию по специальности «Архитектура». Прошел обучение в Урало-Сибирском институте бизнеса. С 2012 по 2017 занимал в Сургуте пост главного архитектора.

Ранее ДАиГ возглавлял Александр Коновалов, но он сложил полномочия в конце декабря прошедшего года.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:00, просмотров: 100, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=kfOyd0TiK6qJHS5zE6uVHwLGCocqjEO668fSDFFFpnoDxe6cUaaUbz2m6PLlZjJumoO0m2DqwHWxlM1gm62+0NC9Qg7SchbhRM9LF7pR+1ENhUpHveNP4EGSPcViEHTo"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=kfOyd0TiK6qJHS5zE6uVHwLGCocqjEO668fSDFFFpnoDxe6cUaaUbz2m6PLlZjJumoO0m2DqwHWxlM1gm62+0NC9Qg7SchbhRM9LF7pR+1ENhUpHveNP4EGSPcViEHTo"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=kfOyd0TiK6qJHS5zE6uVHwLGCocqjEO668fSDFFFpnoDxe6cUaaUbz2m6PLlZjJumoO0m2DqwHWxlM1gm62+0NC9Qg7SchbhRM9LF7pR+1ENhUpHveNP4EGSPcViEHTo"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=kfOyd0TiK6qJHS5zE6uVHwLGCocqjEO668fSDFFFpnoDxe6cUaaUbz2m6PLlZjJumoO0m2DqwHWxlM1gm62+0NC9Qg7SchbhRM9LF7pR+1ENhUpHveNP4EGSPcViEHTo"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#366 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=kfOyd0TiK6qJHS5zE6uVHwLGCocqjEO668fSDFFFpnoDxe6cUaaUbz2m6PLlZjJumoO0m2DqwHWxlM1gm62+0NC9Qg7SchbhRM9LF7pR+1ENhUpHveNP4EGSPcViEHTo"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=kfOyd0TiK6qJHS5zE6uVHwLGCocqjEO668fSDFFFpnoDxe6cUaaUbz2m6PLlZjJumoO0m2DqwHWxlM1gm62+0NC9Qg7SchbhRM9LF7pR+1ENhUpHveNP4EGSPcViEHTo"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Власти Сургута назвали ТОП-5 управляющих компаний, которые плохо чистят снег 1595
  2. В Сургутском районе в ДТП погибла девушка 903
  3. Три грузовика столкнулись в Сургутском районе: один участник ДТП получил травмы 384
  4. Utair возобновляет полеты между Сургутом и Челябинском 346
  5. Сургутский хлебозавод повысил цены на 10% 342
  6. ​Почти 1,5 тысячи жителей Сургута отметили Новый год у городских елок 338
  7. Югорчане смогут с комфортом окунуться в крещенские купели 334
  8. В Сургуте спасли маму и ребенка: у роженицы наполовину отслоилась плацента 330
  9. ​В 2023 году россияне чаще всего скачивали VPN-сервисы и Wildberries 326
  10. В Нягани прошел первый показ спектакля для слепых и слабовидящих горожан 322
  1. ​Пассажиры застрявшего поезда Адлер – Нижневартовск получат бонусы в качестве компенсации 1622
  2. Бастрыкин поручил докладывать ему о расследовании дела о перестрелке в Тюмени 1614
  3. Власти Сургута назвали ТОП-5 управляющих компаний, которые плохо чистят снег 1595
  4. Лишний вес с глаз долой // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1545
  5. 16 югорчан в 2023 году стали миллионерами 1518
  6. ​Отличились 1470
  7. ​СИА-ПРЕСС 2023. Финал итогов года: гороскоп − 2024 1418
  8. Еще один мэр из ХМАО пострадал от действий мошенников 1410
  9. В ХМАО и ЯНАО назначили судей окружных судов 1402
  10. СИА-ПРЕСС 2023. Фильм года. Дайте два! 1392
  1. ​Преступление против страны 11487
  2. ​В пятницу в Сургуте потеплеет, но ненадолго. Рождество будет морозным 8668
  3. Недостроенный морг в Сургуте продадут 5052
  4. Югорчане притворялись рабочими и похищали трубы у «Самотлорнефтегаза» 4238
  5. «Йога дает знания, проверенные тысячелетиями. Она помогает познать себя» 3923
  6. ​«Слово»: в тренде или нет? 3681
  7. ​Сургут потерял очередного директора ДАиГ 3299
  8. ​Новый жилой комплекс с развитой инфраструктурой появится в Нижневартовске 3171
  9. В Сургуте голый парень выбежал из дома и сел в машину к женщине // ВИДЕО 3118
  10. Спящего пассажира самолета приняли за мертвеца, но после посадки в Сургуте он очнулся 2967

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика