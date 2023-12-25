16+
​Сургутянам пообещали новое футбольное поле

В центре Сургута построят футбольное поле за 5 млн рублей

​Сургутянам пообещали новое футбольное поле
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В центре Сургута в 2024 году появится новое футбольное поле. Объект построят на территории хоккейного корта «Вымпел» за 5 млн рублей. С такой инициативой выступили жители центрального микрорайона, пишет «Сургутская трибуна».

«Для реализации идеи по созданию современного футбольного поля была предложена территория хоккейного корта «Вымпел». Она имеет отличное расположение и участок земли, где уже есть необходимые условия для создания объекта. На новом футбольном поле каждый житель микрорайона сможет круглый год заниматься спортом на свежем воздухе», – рассказали в администрации Сургута.

Стоимость объекта составит 5 230 812 рублей.


Сегодня в 13:00
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
Сегодня в 14:05
Ну да. Круглый год. А в Нерюнгри (Якутия) построили крытый стадион с полноразмерным футбольным полем и с трибунами на 3 тысячи зрителей. Построили его ещё 2006 году и назвали его «Горняк».
Там реально занимаются футболом круглый год на зелёном газоне при комнатной температуре.
А здесь предлагают сезонный вариант открытого футбольного поля для круглогодичного занятия футболом. Ага! Снежный футбол. А-ля матч ЦСКА- Ростова в 17 туре чемпионата РПЛ 2 декабря 2023 года в Москве. Так «вони» от футболистов и Тренера «Ростова» и сборной России Валерия Карпина было через край. Мол футбол на снегу - это зашквар. Что это могут только предложить идиоты. А здесь как бы и нечего. Потому что городские чиновники как бы не идиоты.
Никогда такого не было.
Ну да ладно.

