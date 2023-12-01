16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeV8vCQ реклама на siapress.ru
В Сургуте прорвало пожарный гидрант: столб воды бьет у ТЦ «Гера» // ВИДЕО

Аварийные службы устраняют разлив воды в Сургуте

В Сургуте прорвало пожарный гидрант: столб воды бьет у ТЦ «Гера» // ВИДЕО
Фото, видео: читатель СИА-ПРЕСС

В Сургуте прорвало пожарный гидрант рядом с ТЦ «Гера». По сообщениям очевидцев, вода бьет из-под земли и заливает проезжую часть, высота гейзера сопоставима со светофорным столбом. Как пишут СМИ, аварийные службы на месте и работают над устранением неполадки.

Комментарий Водоканала:

1 декабря на пересечении ул. Геологическая и пр. Пролетарский (район ТЦ «Гера») произошел срыв запорного клапана пожарного гидранта. Причины технологического сбоя устанавливаются. Прилегающая к данному участку площадь была залита холодной водой, попавшей также на проезжую часть. Выезд аварийных бригад СГМУП «Горводоканал» был осуществлен незамедлительно. Выброс воды остановлен. На данный момент с проезжей части и пешеходной зоны убирается вода. Дополнительно открыты ливнеприемники. Перекрытие водоснабжения в жилых домах не требуется. Возможно временное ухудшение качества питьевой воды. Ведутся восстановительные работы.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:19, просмотров: 435, комментариев: 0
