Ансамбль «Альтус» из Сургута прошел в финал всероссийского конкурса «Битва хоров!»

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=4/sq7bJkfJgN1aQNVKIptfg5ys6muNTw0KoBRokJChvxazIrDFxh6QtkeJcMqfoJvoVr40NWiSGuXkae+Zg6HkY03icXvYxLygnolKMxOyYugT8jDhG2f0wOV8BkJ839NPlPL5LL33cfWV2acDIduCBWza0NzFQ5XAX6rE2uhq8="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=4/sq7bJkfJgN1aQNVKIptfg5ys6muNTw0KoBRokJChvxazIrDFxh6QtkeJcMqfoJvoVr40NWiSGuXkae+Zg6HkY03icXvYxLygnolKMxOyYugT8jDhG2f0wOV8BkJ839NPlPL5LL33cfWV2acDIduCBWza0NzFQ5XAX6rE2uhq8="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pBu3HK5dUmAezvNrOLFVaTy0Qah9APRT/gpFDPeKfLXqL5WUDbKXFYtYAtFmDtrD0jdPZaj3lhfOnWxeQr3dZjesCHsST1G/klEIft1TCcESPbxkY18vuVMywr6toVYIiTTjFUsNlbfQ1eeVwTixThkK5Gp4GMhY99MmKXMVPrE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=pBu3HK5dUmAezvNrOLFVaTy0Qah9APRT/gpFDPeKfLXqL5WUDbKXFYtYAtFmDtrD0jdPZaj3lhfOnWxeQr3dZjesCHsST1G/klEIft1TCcESPbxkY18vuVMywr6toVYIiTTjFUsNlbfQ1eeVwTixThkK5Gp4GMhY99MmKXMVPrE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=pBu3HK5dUmAezvNrOLFVaTy0Qah9APRT/gpFDPeKfLXqL5WUDbKXFYtYAtFmDtrD0jdPZaj3lhfOnWxeQr3dZjesCHsST1G/klEIft1TCcESPbxkY18vuVMywr6toVYIiTTjFUsNlbfQ1eeVwTixThkK5Gp4GMhY99MmKXMVPrE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=pBu3HK5dUmAezvNrOLFVaTy0Qah9APRT/gpFDPeKfLXqL5WUDbKXFYtYAtFmDtrD0jdPZaj3lhfOnWxeQr3dZjesCHsST1G/klEIft1TCcESPbxkY18vuVMywr6toVYIiTTjFUsNlbfQ1eeVwTixThkK5Gp4GMhY99MmKXMVPrE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=4/sq7bJkfJgN1aQNVKIptfg5ys6muNTw0KoBRokJChvxazIrDFxh6QtkeJcMqfoJvoVr40NWiSGuXkae+Zg6HkY03icXvYxLygnolKMxOyYugT8jDhG2f0wOV8BkJ839NPlPL5LL33cfWV2acDIduCBWza0NzFQ5XAX6rE2uhq8="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=4/sq7bJkfJgN1aQNVKIptfg5ys6muNTw0KoBRokJChvxazIrDFxh6QtkeJcMqfoJvoVr40NWiSGuXkae+Zg6HkY03icXvYxLygnolKMxOyYugT8jDhG2f0wOV8BkJ839NPlPL5LL33cfWV2acDIduCBWza0NzFQ5XAX6rE2uhq8="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  84,3249   EUR  91,0668  

Новости

Больше новостей
Достаточно ли в России праздничных нерабочих дней?
Комментировать
0
Следует ли избавить улицы Сургута от киосков?
Комментировать
0
Вы будете купаться в сургутских водоемах этим летом?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Сургутские вокалисты споют в финале «Битвы хоров!»

Ансамбль «Альтус» из Сургута прошел в финал всероссийского конкурса «Битва хоров!»

Сургутские вокалисты споют в финале «Битвы хоров!»
Фото: pixabay

Вокальный ансамбль «Альтус» из Сургута вышел в финальный этап всероссийского конкурса «Битва хоров!». Об этом сообщает пресс-служба администрации муниципалитета.

Сначала сургутские вокалисты попали в полуфинал конкурса. За эту возможность весной боролись полторы тысячи хоровых коллективов. По итогам конкурса ансамбль «Альтус» вошел в топ-30 и был приглашен в Москву для участия в полуфинале проекта.

Полуфинал конкурса состоялся в День России на Красной площади. «Вокальный ансамбль «Альтус» достойно представил наш регион в номинации «Эстрадный хор» и прошел в финал Всероссийского конкурса «Битва хоров!». В программе коллектив исполнил песню “Счастье”», - рассказали в пресс-службе мэрии Сургута.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:49, просмотров: 190, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KpMLe2HB8+c+H/Vf30xOvwL/CrOqrc2ZP93UaF4JEgZRccMX6uwzVG5yoAKOGVteCwcSusBo/rY/h652JIrvthCLpGuKVZp1WTCkvqEsx4zoMiDhhiloddF3RlWs2k9xPpAwZHWK5FYvQ0Wt8DtBsqq1/Jwx2ckPcQNG977+x9iCsMVdIpJi681N+GnDHNqQfk9CfsUM7QVZ0j8kqXOwCiOt6p+m0iUE61Wdmfy/Fw3W6strYgb0mMGyKjgDjxejyudb9TWmAkKE4I7DuCD6ood9U7W6rka/69nzEK1leH4="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=KpMLe2HB8+c+H/Vf30xOvwL/CrOqrc2ZP93UaF4JEgZRccMX6uwzVG5yoAKOGVteCwcSusBo/rY/h652JIrvthCLpGuKVZp1WTCkvqEsx4zoMiDhhiloddF3RlWs2k9xPpAwZHWK5FYvQ0Wt8DtBsqq1/Jwx2ckPcQNG977+x9iCsMVdIpJi681N+GnDHNqQfk9CfsUM7QVZ0j8kqXOwCiOt6p+m0iUE61Wdmfy/Fw3W6strYgb0mMGyKjgDjxejyudb9TWmAkKE4I7DuCD6ood9U7W6rka/69nzEK1leH4="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#346 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#345 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#326 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686549587"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TGw+Tu/OdJIAxpEvOaXxgzzNJC8/u/TCno0GwR6LH/6QGLX23Tu9uznTWWOWQTY5kPpjuzuf+c6hmJ/wWvGJNNUNj9EA+8zd7whxQ/1NB+LJqur9mdamQ3LPud5iE9tLNcCdTuUls7BaPT9kmYR9I2n7EhDY+ksJwZ5XsCNc6yp74KOAemnEq55oRJOsf3jwp+7hpYGeamz/MQzAVTGHvHruIO4rdcV8bGr22JP8497mf6eITg9VcnJmSrGSfdA6B5ukoURq4DGX0lXk3C+j8Cp0tPnDNx9cUcTBqXv2rfQ="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=TGw+Tu/OdJIAxpEvOaXxgzzNJC8/u/TCno0GwR6LH/6QGLX23Tu9uznTWWOWQTY5kPpjuzuf+c6hmJ/wWvGJNNUNj9EA+8zd7whxQ/1NB+LJqur9mdamQ3LPud5iE9tLNcCdTuUls7BaPT9kmYR9I2n7EhDY+ksJwZ5XsCNc6yp74KOAemnEq55oRJOsf3jwp+7hpYGeamz/MQzAVTGHvHruIO4rdcV8bGr22JP8497mf6eITg9VcnJmSrGSfdA6B5ukoURq4DGX0lXk3C+j8Cp0tPnDNx9cUcTBqXv2rfQ="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "117"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(23) "Нажда (С1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e7a66abb95e77471c295a279eb222a5d.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-12 10:59:47"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "117"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#329 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686549587"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TGw+Tu/OdJIAxpEvOaXxgzzNJC8/u/TCno0GwR6LH/6QGLX23Tu9uznTWWOWQTY5kPpjuzuf+c6hmJ/wWvGJNNUNj9EA+8zd7whxQ/1NB+LJqur9mdamQ3LPud5iE9tLNcCdTuUls7BaPT9kmYR9I2n7EhDY+ksJwZ5XsCNc6yp74KOAemnEq55oRJOsf3jwp+7hpYGeamz/MQzAVTGHvHruIO4rdcV8bGr22JP8497mf6eITg9VcnJmSrGSfdA6B5ukoURq4DGX0lXk3C+j8Cp0tPnDNx9cUcTBqXv2rfQ="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=TGw+Tu/OdJIAxpEvOaXxgzzNJC8/u/TCno0GwR6LH/6QGLX23Tu9uznTWWOWQTY5kPpjuzuf+c6hmJ/wWvGJNNUNj9EA+8zd7whxQ/1NB+LJqur9mdamQ3LPud5iE9tLNcCdTuUls7BaPT9kmYR9I2n7EhDY+ksJwZ5XsCNc6yp74KOAemnEq55oRJOsf3jwp+7hpYGeamz/MQzAVTGHvHruIO4rdcV8bGr22JP8497mf6eITg9VcnJmSrGSfdA6B5ukoURq4DGX0lXk3C+j8Cp0tPnDNx9cUcTBqXv2rfQ="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "117"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(23) "Нажда (С1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e7a66abb95e77471c295a279eb222a5d.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-12 10:59:47"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "117"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#329 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#364 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#363 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(319) "/adv_follow/hash?q=KpMLe2HB8+c+H/Vf30xOvwL/CrOqrc2ZP93UaF4JEgZRccMX6uwzVG5yoAKOGVteCwcSusBo/rY/h652JIrvthCLpGuKVZp1WTCkvqEsx4zoMiDhhiloddF3RlWs2k9xPpAwZHWK5FYvQ0Wt8DtBsqq1/Jwx2ckPcQNG977+x9iCsMVdIpJi681N+GnDHNqQfk9CfsUM7QVZ0j8kqXOwCiOt6p+m0iUE61Wdmfy/Fw3W6strYgb0mMGyKjgDjxejyudb9TWmAkKE4I7DuCD6ood9U7W6rka/69nzEK1leH4="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(317) "/adv_view/hash?q=KpMLe2HB8+c+H/Vf30xOvwL/CrOqrc2ZP93UaF4JEgZRccMX6uwzVG5yoAKOGVteCwcSusBo/rY/h652JIrvthCLpGuKVZp1WTCkvqEsx4zoMiDhhiloddF3RlWs2k9xPpAwZHWK5FYvQ0Wt8DtBsqq1/Jwx2ckPcQNG977+x9iCsMVdIpJi681N+GnDHNqQfk9CfsUM7QVZ0j8kqXOwCiOt6p+m0iUE61Wdmfy/Fw3W6strYgb0mMGyKjgDjxejyudb9TWmAkKE4I7DuCD6ood9U7W6rka/69nzEK1leH4="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(145) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/?utm_source=siapress"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#346 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#345 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#326 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. «С помощью развития ИТ-технологий мы можем по-новому взглянуть на привычные вещи» 1111
  2. ​Не нам над падением турецкой лиры шутить, точно не нам, или Сколько еще рублю падать осталось 416
  3. Сургутянин приобрел дачу с боеприпасами 369
  4. В Нижневартовске задержали молодого мужчину за попытку убить подругу 365
  5. В Сургуте забили первую сваю будущего НТЦ 350
  6. Глава Думы Сургута дал старт строительству НТЦ // ВИДЕО 328
  7. Почти 200 многоквартирных домов планируют построить в Югре в 2023 году 309
  8. ​Недалеко от Саранпауля нашли тело рыбака в реке 284
  9. Нейросеть нашла новые запасы нефти в Югре 284
  10. Мопедист из Нефтеюганска угодил под колеса автомобиля и получил травмы 277
  1. Сургутянам представили программу праздничных мероприятий ко Дню города 2272
  2. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-12 июня? // АФИША 1946
  3. Годы тягот и лишений 1913
  4. В Сургуте 12 июня перекроют движение транспорта ради празднования Дня города и Дня России 1765
  5. Часть маршрутов общественного транспорта в Сургуте не соответствует стандартам безопасности для детей 1628
  6. ​Почти перегнали 1394
  7. ​На скидки идут уже семь из десяти продавцов «вторички» в Сургуте 1307
  8. Буйный ветер прогулялся по набережной Нижневартовска ночью 1225
  9. ​Парад колясок, «Русские витязи», поп-звезды — как Сургут обычно празднует День города 1218
  10. ​Выдавливать киоски с муниципальной земли и дворов бессмысленно – они переместятся к торговым центрам. Решать проблему нужно комплексно 1196
  1. Село «Богдановка» 11498
  2. ​Как дела с новой поликлиникой «Геолог», как поступать с бродячими собаками, и почему режут думские полномочия 6124
  3. ​Что происходит на ярком берегу Оби? Сергей и Олеся Медведевы // ONLINE 4294
  4. Как и зачем голосовать за благоустройство в Сургуте 4155
  5. ​Полвека назад в Сургуте… 4151
  6. ​В Красноярске за считанные миллионы рублей провели архитектурный конкурс для местного театра. Вот что получилось 3867
  7. ​Скромные дивиденды Сургутнефтегаза. Кубышка – всё? 3548
  8. ​Движение с остановками 3530
  9. ​Уходит или возвращается 3407
  10. Чтобы войны прекратились, нужно менять не внешнюю политику или другие высшие сферы, а нашу общую повседневность 3245

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика