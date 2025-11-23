16+
​В Ханты-Мансийске прошла «Ночь диспансеризации». Более 200 человек проверили свое здоровье

Жители Ханты-Мансийска проверили здоровье на «Ночи диспансеризации» в ОКБ

​В Ханты-Мансийске прошла «Ночь диспансеризации». Более 200 человек проверили свое здоровье
Фото: ОКБ Ханты-Мансийск / vk.com

В окружной клинической больнице Ханты-Мансийска впервые провели «Ночь диспансеризации». Всего за несколько часов в ОКБ пришли больше 200 человек. Для медиков это был насыщенный рабочий вечер. Специалисты провели около 600 исследований и консультаций – от базовых анализов до МРТ и маммографии, рассказал глава Депздрава Югры Роман Паськов.

Вот как распределились обследования:

  • диагностическая площадка – 119;
  • консультации хирургов, урологов, гинекологов, маммологов и других врачей – 256;
  • анализы крови – 87;
  • ЭКГ – 81;
  • измерение внутриглазного давления – 56;
  • флюорография – 42;
  • маммография – 23;
  • МРТ – 11;
  • УЗИ – 48;
  • диспансеризация репродуктивного здоровья: мужчины – 30, женщины – 27;
  • вакцинация – 18.

«Особое внимание уделили тем, у кого выявили отклонения: у восьми человек обнаружены признаки сердечно-сосудистых нарушений, все они обеспечены аппаратурой для дистанционного контроля давления и взяты под наблюдение», – сообщил Паськов.

В ОКБ отмечают: именно ради таких случаев и проводятся диспансеризации – чтобы вовремя заметить проблему и начать лечение.


Сегодня в 12:51
