ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcRLPey реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  77,1734   EUR  90,7307  

Торговые сети России вводят цифровой ID для покупок с возрастными ограничениями

​Торговые сети России внедряют Цифровой ID в MAX для покупок 18+ на кассах самообслуживания

Торговые сети России вводят цифровой ID для покупок с возрастными ограничениями
Фото Freepik

Торговые сети России активно внедряют технологию Цифрового ID, которая позволяет покупать товары с возрастными ограничениями на кассах самообслуживания без предъявления документа. Такой вариант доступен пользователям мессенджера MAX, которые создали Цифровой ID, сообщает администрация Сургута.

Сейчас решение работает в 15 тыс. магазинов сети «Магнит» разных форматов по всей стране. Технологию подключают и другие ретейлеры: подтвердить возраст через мессенджер можно во всех супермаркетах «Перекресток» и во всех точках «Бристоль».

Также сервис действует в 4630 магазинах FixPrice — это 72% торговых объектов сети. В «Пятерочке» технология работает в 3500 магазинах (29% от точек с кассами самообслуживания), а во «ВкусВилле» — в 508 магазинах, что составляет 27% торговых объектов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:37, просмотров: 132, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjf2Z8Q9 реклама на siapress.ru
  1. ​В Югре более 30 тысяч пенсионеров получают соцдоплату к пенсии через Отделение СФР 915
  2. Сургутская прокуратура добилась увольнения чиновника, попавшегося на взятках 651
  3. ​На этой неделе в Сургуте ожидаются сильные морозы 638
  4. ​Памятные даты марта 2026 года: люди, события, юбилеи 587
  5. ​Нефть уже подорожала на восемь процентов 520
  6. Сургутяне впервые отметили День наставника 499
  7. ​В Тюменской области стартовал прием заявок на конкурс «Лучший по профессии» 487
  8. Четыре проекта из Югры вошли в финальный этап премии «Служение». Их можно поддержать 466
  9. ​В Тюменской области развивается цифровая система спорта 454
  10. ​Александр Моор поручил привлечь больше тюменцев к формированию Народной программы 449
  1. «Из -21 в +29 любой ценой» Пользователи Flightradar заметили самолет из Сургута, летящий прямо над местом боевых действий в Иране 2275
  2. РЖД планирует запустить капсульные вагоны для одиночных поездок к 2028 году 1979
  3. ​В Сургуте на пяти улицах отключат свет с 2 по 6 марта 1958
  4. ​Новые сроки оплаты ЖКХ, борьба с мошенниками, блокировка сайтов: что изменится в марте 1804
  5. ​Глава Сургута Максим Слепов рассказал, чем город будет «удивлять» в 2026 году 1792
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28 февраля ‒ 1 марта? // АФИША 1682
  7. ​Мы десять лет обсуждаем, какой прорывной должна быть наука в НТЦ. Но качество архитектуры там тоже должно быть прорывным 1674
  8. ​Здание морга в Сургуте снесут. Но здание медколледжа не построят 1624
  9. ​В Тюменской области создадут цифровую карту пожарных гидрантов для более эффективной борьбы с огнем 1593
  10. ​Тюменские бизнесмены налаживают связь с предпринимателями Сербии 1559
  1. ​Когда иначе нельзя 7171
  2. ​Что такое хорошо 6110
  3. ​Маленькое напоминание 5651
  4. В день финала Кубка России по футзалу в Сургуте изменится схема движения 4833
  5. ​Крупнейший девелопер «Самолет», который должен застроить НТЦ Сургута, запросил господдержку 3957
  6. ​Артём Кириленко: «Выбирая направление для старта бизнеса, важно ориентироваться на местные особенности и преимущества, которые могут повысить конкурентоспособность» 3394
  7. ​Важно не количество – важен результат 3340
  8. Без западных денег: перспективы фондового рынка России 3230
  9. ​Несмотря на ставки: в Югре в январе выдали на 13% больше ипотеки 3202
  10. Трагедия в Лянторе: в Сургутском районе ребенок погиб после схода снега с крыши хоккейного корта 3018

