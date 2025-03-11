16+
В России с апреля вырастут социальные пенсии

Мишустин подписал постановление о повышении социальных пенсий

Фото: freepik

В России с 1 апреля социальные пенсии вырастут на 14,75%. Соответствующее постановление подписал председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин, сообщается на сайте кабмина.

Повышение затронет почти 4,2 млн человек. Помимо социальных пенсий, индексация коснется:

  • военнослужащих, проходивших службу по призыву;
  • участников Великой Отечественной войны;
  • граждан, награжденных знаками «Жителю блокадного Ленинграда», «Житель осажденного Севастополя» и «Житель осажденного Сталинграда»;
  • летчиков-испытателей;
  • космонавтов;
  • граждан, пострадавшие в результате радиационных или техногенных катастроф, и членов их семей.

На официальном сайте Правительства РФ отметили, что на эти цели в бюджете выделено около 85 миллиардов рублей.


Сегодня в 11:40
