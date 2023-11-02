16+
Владимир Путин отозвал ратификацию договора о запрете на ядерные испытания

Президент РФ Владимир Путин подписал закон об отзыве ратификации договора о запрете ядерных испытаний

Владимир Путин отозвал ратификацию договора о запрете на ядерные испытания
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Сегодня, 2 ноября, президент РФ Владимир Путин подписал закон об отзыве ратификации Договора о всеобъемлющем запрещении ядерных испытаний (ДВЗЯИ). Об этом говорится на официальном портале правовой информации.

Договор должен был стать основным инструментом для прекращения любых видов ядерных испытаний, сообщает «ТАСС». Он был подписан Россией в Нью-Йорке 24 сентября 1996 года и ратифицирован 27 мая 2000 года. Однако документ так и не вступил в силу, так как его не ратифицировали восемь государств из 44, имеющих ядерное оружие или потенциальные возможности для его создания.

Подчеркнем, что решение об отзыве ратификации не предполагает выхода России из ДВЗЯИ. Оно нацелено на выравнивание сложившегося дисбаланса по обязательствам в его отношении.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:25, просмотров: 156, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика