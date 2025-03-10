16+
РПЦ предлагает отменить праздник 8 Марта как праздник эмансипации
Как построить планетарий из бани

Как тюменская баня превратилась в планетарий, а Сургут остался ждать

Как построить планетарий из бани
Фото: t.me/arkhlikbez

И опять о грустном.

Частный инвестор (нашелся же) в Тюмени из бани (памятник архитектуры) сделает планетарий.

Идея частного планетария в России не нова, в Иркутске есть реализованный прекрасный проект.

А Сургут – стой в сторонке, город-сад с 50-миллиардным бюджетом, и кури еловую шишку.

Зато какие красивые картинки будущего югорских городов нам показали на днях!

Заметьте: в Тюменской бане проведены противоаварийные работы. Это к вопросу Авроры и Дома пионеров.


Сегодня в 17:02
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdEcJkU
