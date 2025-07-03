Экс-мэру Сургута Андрею Филатову продлили домашний арест до сентября

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,6540   EUR  92,6774  

Новости

  • ​Пролетарский проспект в Сургуте хотят расширить до шести полос

    ​Пролетарский проспект в Сургуте хотят расширить до шести полос

    Сегодня в 12:16
    16 0
  • ​Домашний арест продлен: экс-глава Сургута Андрей Филатов останется под стражей до сентября

    ​Домашний арест продлен: экс-глава Сургута Андрей Филатов останется под стражей до сентября

    Сегодня в 10:57
    166 0
  • ​ФЕЙК: Роспотребнадзор опроверг сообщения об обязательной вакцинации от туляремии в Югре

    ​ФЕЙК: Роспотребнадзор опроверг сообщения об обязательной вакцинации от туляремии в Югре

    Сегодня в 10:31
    162 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rJzvMr1D7bDnMZA3zku5Jy2vDLD+n6DByXwSPubhWx4KT45CHjc8Fw7Nk3enxoNP40csK1kNJ2pzMvJEi4Zaw7AYU/tzWa6qe8GEGqGesmgqE4ruAVmudup/kg6PkYpklfEqf4ZYB5IkJszO+snkVbweaFYf0+xrppISkp4KMBhYQq+bbAxGuymFEAOoxhooBHY316hYkk+Bi0iF02OU7A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=rJzvMr1D7bDnMZA3zku5Jy2vDLD+n6DByXwSPubhWx4KT45CHjc8Fw7Nk3enxoNP40csK1kNJ2pzMvJEi4Zaw7AYU/tzWa6qe8GEGqGesmgqE4ruAVmudup/kg6PkYpklfEqf4ZYB5IkJszO+snkVbweaFYf0+xrppISkp4KMBhYQq+bbAxGuymFEAOoxhooBHY316hYkk+Bi0iF02OU7A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rJzvMr1D7bDnMZA3zku5Jy2vDLD+n6DByXwSPubhWx4KT45CHjc8Fw7Nk3enxoNP40csK1kNJ2pzMvJEi4Zaw7AYU/tzWa6qe8GEGqGesmgqE4ruAVmudup/kg6PkYpklfEqf4ZYB5IkJszO+snkVbweaFYf0+xrppISkp4KMBhYQq+bbAxGuymFEAOoxhooBHY316hYkk+Bi0iF02OU7A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=rJzvMr1D7bDnMZA3zku5Jy2vDLD+n6DByXwSPubhWx4KT45CHjc8Fw7Nk3enxoNP40csK1kNJ2pzMvJEi4Zaw7AYU/tzWa6qe8GEGqGesmgqE4ruAVmudup/kg6PkYpklfEqf4ZYB5IkJszO+snkVbweaFYf0+xrppISkp4KMBhYQq+bbAxGuymFEAOoxhooBHY316hYkk+Bi0iF02OU7A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#344 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=rJzvMr1D7bDnMZA3zku5Jy2vDLD+n6DByXwSPubhWx4KT45CHjc8Fw7Nk3enxoNP40csK1kNJ2pzMvJEi4Zaw7AYU/tzWa6qe8GEGqGesmgqE4ruAVmudup/kg6PkYpklfEqf4ZYB5IkJszO+snkVbweaFYf0+xrppISkp4KMBhYQq+bbAxGuymFEAOoxhooBHY316hYkk+Bi0iF02OU7A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=rJzvMr1D7bDnMZA3zku5Jy2vDLD+n6DByXwSPubhWx4KT45CHjc8Fw7Nk3enxoNP40csK1kNJ2pzMvJEi4Zaw7AYU/tzWa6qe8GEGqGesmgqE4ruAVmudup/kg6PkYpklfEqf4ZYB5IkJszO+snkVbweaFYf0+xrppISkp4KMBhYQq+bbAxGuymFEAOoxhooBHY316hYkk+Bi0iF02OU7A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#348 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Ребенок утонул в Нефтеюганске: трое детей купались без взрослых в протоке Юганская Обь

    ​Ребенок утонул в Нефтеюганске: трое детей купались без взрослых в протоке Юганская Обь

    Сегодня в 10:29
    148 0
  • ​На дорогах Югры пострадали двое детей: один − на велосипеде, другой − на электросамокате

    ​На дорогах Югры пострадали двое детей: один − на велосипеде, другой − на электросамокате

    Сегодня в 10:04
    151 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#354 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=YWqxuWW7xr8NOPrJle9jmy9y+dpXYSrGMebCwCbwu5M7+xJ3DzgSURDq8xEp+zvYKIL15uMFEsB1Hpe5ujzKcsP77ggwtu4w7uoNBgjs1UbPIZ/+TCWkeeKqd40xVEbV"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=YWqxuWW7xr8NOPrJle9jmy9y+dpXYSrGMebCwCbwu5M7+xJ3DzgSURDq8xEp+zvYKIL15uMFEsB1Hpe5ujzKcsP77ggwtu4w7uoNBgjs1UbPIZ/+TCWkeeKqd40xVEbV"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#354 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=YWqxuWW7xr8NOPrJle9jmy9y+dpXYSrGMebCwCbwu5M7+xJ3DzgSURDq8xEp+zvYKIL15uMFEsB1Hpe5ujzKcsP77ggwtu4w7uoNBgjs1UbPIZ/+TCWkeeKqd40xVEbV"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=YWqxuWW7xr8NOPrJle9jmy9y+dpXYSrGMebCwCbwu5M7+xJ3DzgSURDq8xEp+zvYKIL15uMFEsB1Hpe5ujzKcsP77ggwtu4w7uoNBgjs1UbPIZ/+TCWkeeKqd40xVEbV"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#354 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=YWqxuWW7xr8NOPrJle9jmy9y+dpXYSrGMebCwCbwu5M7+xJ3DzgSURDq8xEp+zvYKIL15uMFEsB1Hpe5ujzKcsP77ggwtu4w7uoNBgjs1UbPIZ/+TCWkeeKqd40xVEbV"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=YWqxuWW7xr8NOPrJle9jmy9y+dpXYSrGMebCwCbwu5M7+xJ3DzgSURDq8xEp+zvYKIL15uMFEsB1Hpe5ujzKcsP77ggwtu4w7uoNBgjs1UbPIZ/+TCWkeeKqd40xVEbV"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#362 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#358 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
  • Россиян призвали быть осторожными при поездках в Азербайджан на фоне дипломатического кризиса

    Россиян призвали быть осторожными при поездках в Азербайджан на фоне дипломатического кризиса

    02 июля в 18:40
    544 1
  • Бизнес Югры нарастил просроченную задолженность банкам на 20 процентов — но это еще немного по меркам УрФО

    Бизнес Югры нарастил просроченную задолженность банкам на 20 процентов — но это еще немного по меркам УрФО

    02 июля в 18:02
    502 0
  • Лучшие выпускники Югры собрались в окружной столице на фестиваль «Это юность моя»

    Лучшие выпускники Югры собрались в окружной столице на фестиваль «Это юность моя»

    02 июля в 17:40
    474 0
  • ​Сургутян напугал громкий шум на ГРЭС-1 – на место выезжали 12 пожарных машин, ЧП не подтвердилось

    ​Сургутян напугал громкий шум на ГРЭС-1 – на место выезжали 12 пожарных машин, ЧП не подтвердилось

    02 июля в 15:13
    728 0
  • Власти могут обязать российские авиакомпании довести количество отечественных самолетов в авиапарках до 50 процентов

    Власти могут обязать российские авиакомпании довести количество отечественных самолетов в авиапарках до 50 процентов

    02 июля в 15:04
    550 0
  • В России кратно увеличат штрафы за несообщение в военкомат о переезде

    В России кратно увеличат штрафы за несообщение в военкомат о переезде

    02 июля в 14:59
    547 0
  • ​Полицейские Сургута нашли водителя, который сбил собаку на Университетской

    ​Полицейские Сургута нашли водителя, который сбил собаку на Университетской

    02 июля в 13:44
    737 0
  • ​В Сургуте ищут хозяев для служебных собак-пенсионеров

    ​В Сургуте ищут хозяев для служебных собак-пенсионеров

    02 июля в 13:20
    665 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​Домашний арест продлен: экс-глава Сургута Андрей Филатов останется под стражей до сентября

Экс-мэру Сургута Андрею Филатову продлили домашний арест до сентября

​Домашний арест продлен: экс-глава Сургута Андрей Филатов останется под стражей до сентября
Фото: соцсети Андрея Филатова

Бывшему главе Сургута Андрею Филатову продлили срок домашнего ареста. Мера пресечения продлена решением суда до 2 сентября, сообщил его адвокат журналистам «СургутИнформ-ТВ». Ранее она действовала до 3 июля.

Филатов проходит обвиняемым по уголовному делу о подкупе. Он фигурирует в деле вместе с четырьмя предполагаемыми сообщниками. По версии следствия, речь идет о коррупционной схеме, связанной с обслуживанием жилфонда в Нижневартовске.

Изначально Филатов находился под стражей, однако позднее мера пресечения была смягчена – его перевели под домашний арест.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:57, просмотров: 169, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#315 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751310010"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752519568"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=m80fzp4agiNa4kh07dGn9S11EtjAYe/keM6ZxAlb5O9Ckwchdg2bQ/LcTtD5+eI4z5Xb0SK3it3qikF4Ipe4+vx6QQNjsEafABSe/wYLW569pcPav27AYgju1yH1oYvX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=m80fzp4agiNa4kh07dGn9S11EtjAYe/keM6ZxAlb5O9Ckwchdg2bQ/LcTtD5+eI4z5Xb0SK3it3qikF4Ipe4+vx6QQNjsEafABSe/wYLW569pcPav27AYgju1yH1oYvX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "158"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "71"
      ["name"]=>
      string(30) "Каркас Сибирь (13)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(29) "https://karkas24.ru/news/234/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "33bc6d763821d3c3fa9a0b8cfae8cb52.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(65) "ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-01 00:00:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-14 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "158"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#321 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#322 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#315 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751310010"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752519568"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=m80fzp4agiNa4kh07dGn9S11EtjAYe/keM6ZxAlb5O9Ckwchdg2bQ/LcTtD5+eI4z5Xb0SK3it3qikF4Ipe4+vx6QQNjsEafABSe/wYLW569pcPav27AYgju1yH1oYvX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=m80fzp4agiNa4kh07dGn9S11EtjAYe/keM6ZxAlb5O9Ckwchdg2bQ/LcTtD5+eI4z5Xb0SK3it3qikF4Ipe4+vx6QQNjsEafABSe/wYLW569pcPav27AYgju1yH1oYvX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "158"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "71"
      ["name"]=>
      string(30) "Каркас Сибирь (13)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(29) "https://karkas24.ru/news/234/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "33bc6d763821d3c3fa9a0b8cfae8cb52.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(65) "ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-01 00:00:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-14 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "158"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#321 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#322 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#315 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751310010"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752519568"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=m80fzp4agiNa4kh07dGn9S11EtjAYe/keM6ZxAlb5O9Ckwchdg2bQ/LcTtD5+eI4z5Xb0SK3it3qikF4Ipe4+vx6QQNjsEafABSe/wYLW569pcPav27AYgju1yH1oYvX"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=m80fzp4agiNa4kh07dGn9S11EtjAYe/keM6ZxAlb5O9Ckwchdg2bQ/LcTtD5+eI4z5Xb0SK3it3qikF4Ipe4+vx6QQNjsEafABSe/wYLW569pcPav27AYgju1yH1oYvX"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "158"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "71"
      ["name"]=>
      string(30) "Каркас Сибирь (13)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(29) "https://karkas24.ru/news/234/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "33bc6d763821d3c3fa9a0b8cfae8cb52.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(65) "ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-01 00:00:10"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-14 23:59:28"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "158"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#321 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#322 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#318 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Солдатов А.М. ИНН 246212075761 erid:2SDnjdEKtyB реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Сургутская пилотажная группа «Барсы» под угрозой: что произошло 1140
  2. ​Полицейские Сургута нашли водителя, который сбил собаку на Университетской 737
  3. ​Сургутян напугал громкий шум на ГРЭС-1 – на место выезжали 12 пожарных машин, ЧП не подтвердилось 728
  4. ​В Сургуте ищут хозяев для служебных собак-пенсионеров 665
  5. ​В Сургуте отремонтировали проезд к школе № 12 на улице Дзержинского 618
  6. Власти могут обязать российские авиакомпании довести количество отечественных самолетов в авиапарках до 50 процентов 551
  7. В России кратно увеличат штрафы за несообщение в военкомат о переезде 547
  8. Россиян призвали быть осторожными при поездках в Азербайджан на фоне дипломатического кризиса 544
  9. Бизнес Югры нарастил просроченную задолженность банкам на 20 процентов — но это еще немного по меркам УрФО 503
  10. Лучшие выпускники Югры собрались в окружной столице на фестиваль «Это юность моя» 474
  1. ​Сургутский мост снова открыт ‒ ждать до 6 июля не пришлось 3182
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША 2925
  3. Если на обновленном рынке в Сургуте можно будет купить свежие продукты и вкусно поесть — значит, с ним все в порядке 2053
  4. Дом Пионеров в Сургуте перенесут в Сквер исторической памяти 1923
  5. Коротко о Думе − проблемы с электросамокатами, реконструкция Центрального рынка и подвоз детей до школ 1800
  6. ​Обгон со смертельным исходом: на трассе Сургут – Салехард в ДТП погибли пять человек, среди них двое детей 1794
  7. Валентин Коленченко: «Купала проводится вне религии и политики, на нем были гости из многих культур» 1770
  8. ДСК строит красивые дома. Но лучше бы они все же были в 7 этажей, а не 27 1752
  9. ​С тревогой или с равнодушием: как читатели СИА-ПРЕСС реагируют на убытки «Сургутнефтегаза» 1645
  10. ​В Сургуте главе депимущества и экс-вице-мэру предъявили обвинения и поместили в СИЗО 1607
  1. ​Ностальгия звучит 6861
  2. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 5699
  3. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 5674
  4. ​Приключения «желтого» чемоданчика 5444
  5. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 5254
  6. ​От «Соцветия» до концерта VIVA: как Сургут встретит День России и День города 5204
  7. ​Черепашья скорость, штрафы и запреты: что ждет самокатчиков в Сургуте 4977
  8. ​Благодарность Сталина детям 4398
  9. ​Кто ест ваш урожай // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4252
  10. ​Письмо Леськи 4126

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика