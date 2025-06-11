16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdHUtEq реклама на siapress.ru
​В Сургуте перекроют движение 12 июня из-за празднования Дня России и Дня города

В Сургуте временно закроют участок от Университетской до площади у СурГУ

​В Сургуте перекроют движение 12 июня из-за празднования Дня России и Дня города
Фото: администрация Сургута

На День России и День города в Сургуте временно ограничат движение транспорта. Как сообщили в администрации, с 10:00 до 20:00 будет закрыт проезд от перекрестка улицы Университетской и проспекта Ленина до площади перед Сургутским госуниверситетом.

На время перекрытия изменится схема движения автобуса № 112.

– При движении от остановки «Университет» он будет начинать путь с остановки «Газпром» и далее по маршруту;

– При движении от «ДПК Сургутское» конечной остановкой также станет «Газпром».

Куда сходить в Сургуте на длинных выходных − читайте в нашей афише.


Сегодня в 13:27
