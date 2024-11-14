16+
В Югре раскрыли схему незаконной легализации мигрантов

Полицейские Югры нашли учебный центр с фиктивными экзаменами для мигрантов

В Югре раскрыли схему незаконной легализации мигрантов
Фото: t.me/IrinaVolk_MVD

Полицейские Югры выявили схему незаконного пребывания иностранных граждан на территории России – в Ханты-Мансийске обнаружили учебный центр, который проводил фиктивное тестирование мигрантов.

«Местный учебный центр с помощью нанятой работницы одного из вузов проводил фиктивное тестирование иностранцев. При этом проверка знаний не осуществлялась. За денежное вознаграждение в размере от пяти до восьми тысяч рублей мигрантам выдавались сертификаты о знании русского языка, истории и основ законодательства Российской Федерации. В последующем эти документы использовались ими для постановки на миграционный учет с целью дальнейшего проживания и трудовой деятельности в нашей стране. Всего таким образом сертификаты незаконно получили свыше 250 граждан государств ближнего зарубежья», –рассказала официальный представитель МВД РФ Ирина Волк.

Возбуждено уголовное дело. Трое подозреваемых взяты под стражу, их предполагаемая сообщница находится под подпиской о невыезде.


нравится (0) не нравится (1)
Сегодня в 14:51, просмотров: 228, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

