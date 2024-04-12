12 двойняшек родились в Сургутском районе за три месяца 2024 года

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#348 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=DCnVK7d1pgvaLDuCdg2dEVoPBZmEr9/auALgxV3LFtWg9ZPQpINPK9DjTmpeIOlKy90woH88esNN6yGULszfL7v3PTxWXv+dVxJSSx9kqse4Cx0F/3okIZDbIsqslY0zcHEam+mjBlRwUrcvB9LnOtmnEBTR8UhREwHq3x2Kapw=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=DCnVK7d1pgvaLDuCdg2dEVoPBZmEr9/auALgxV3LFtWg9ZPQpINPK9DjTmpeIOlKy90woH88esNN6yGULszfL7v3PTxWXv+dVxJSSx9kqse4Cx0F/3okIZDbIsqslY0zcHEam+mjBlRwUrcvB9LnOtmnEBTR8UhREwHq3x2Kapw=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#362 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#363 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#364 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#361 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xNgvU19lW9bWbnEqiaYb8R6MKfofMhMGV8u/CFjReuqhShdqLGqGNhgS2qWdPyV7GUZkC3mokLBI5U8EWYmZyuqYJvNvFNhRPJsjgSubLj+9sQ2qwg280OAfFn04JNV31yzRganzFy1IsFj1x0zqTBLuwdH1olqepIK2qWq7mk8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=xNgvU19lW9bWbnEqiaYb8R6MKfofMhMGV8u/CFjReuqhShdqLGqGNhgS2qWdPyV7GUZkC3mokLBI5U8EWYmZyuqYJvNvFNhRPJsjgSubLj+9sQ2qwg280OAfFn04JNV31yzRganzFy1IsFj1x0zqTBLuwdH1olqepIK2qWq7mk8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#367 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#368 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#369 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#366 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=nFShVVz+eS5Fgzib1R/pB6J5fR24KuF2JHKo2s/l6KuDskQxaF0cJSkkwPpJR/JESfedPukAtFEIfcFuHTjCDB6SR7HhfM7MTGZiL1I1jlcKGHOwaifc9E50LdLPGi1MY+8ZeTSCwm/OEAwjvxc2tsbPRrRh8huh8w3QsQ25zvY=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=nFShVVz+eS5Fgzib1R/pB6J5fR24KuF2JHKo2s/l6KuDskQxaF0cJSkkwPpJR/JESfedPukAtFEIfcFuHTjCDB6SR7HhfM7MTGZiL1I1jlcKGHOwaifc9E50LdLPGi1MY+8ZeTSCwm/OEAwjvxc2tsbPRrRh8huh8w3QsQ25zvY=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#372 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#373 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#374 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#371 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hFQKhsrw7rSgOxsIO/fVbKSYxPirR2YzpRPy6JQY4xYrqeNAWfqxtkNHr4AhSZMlZg4scARdxHnOfze6G7thlUJ5eg38T96pQOFw3nL3uABe7sGZImNAM8k9ecWN9DC4AeP9bC/zS6fvRLm0AM4mT6K41KrEEEb14mHUjK0upfQ=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=hFQKhsrw7rSgOxsIO/fVbKSYxPirR2YzpRPy6JQY4xYrqeNAWfqxtkNHr4AhSZMlZg4scARdxHnOfze6G7thlUJ5eg38T96pQOFw3nL3uABe7sGZImNAM8k9ecWN9DC4AeP9bC/zS6fvRLm0AM4mT6K41KrEEEb14mHUjK0upfQ=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#377 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#378 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#379 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#348 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=DCnVK7d1pgvaLDuCdg2dEVoPBZmEr9/auALgxV3LFtWg9ZPQpINPK9DjTmpeIOlKy90woH88esNN6yGULszfL7v3PTxWXv+dVxJSSx9kqse4Cx0F/3okIZDbIsqslY0zcHEam+mjBlRwUrcvB9LnOtmnEBTR8UhREwHq3x2Kapw=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=DCnVK7d1pgvaLDuCdg2dEVoPBZmEr9/auALgxV3LFtWg9ZPQpINPK9DjTmpeIOlKy90woH88esNN6yGULszfL7v3PTxWXv+dVxJSSx9kqse4Cx0F/3okIZDbIsqslY0zcHEam+mjBlRwUrcvB9LnOtmnEBTR8UhREwHq3x2Kapw=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#362 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#363 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#364 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#361 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xNgvU19lW9bWbnEqiaYb8R6MKfofMhMGV8u/CFjReuqhShdqLGqGNhgS2qWdPyV7GUZkC3mokLBI5U8EWYmZyuqYJvNvFNhRPJsjgSubLj+9sQ2qwg280OAfFn04JNV31yzRganzFy1IsFj1x0zqTBLuwdH1olqepIK2qWq7mk8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=xNgvU19lW9bWbnEqiaYb8R6MKfofMhMGV8u/CFjReuqhShdqLGqGNhgS2qWdPyV7GUZkC3mokLBI5U8EWYmZyuqYJvNvFNhRPJsjgSubLj+9sQ2qwg280OAfFn04JNV31yzRganzFy1IsFj1x0zqTBLuwdH1olqepIK2qWq7mk8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#367 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#368 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#369 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#366 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=nFShVVz+eS5Fgzib1R/pB6J5fR24KuF2JHKo2s/l6KuDskQxaF0cJSkkwPpJR/JESfedPukAtFEIfcFuHTjCDB6SR7HhfM7MTGZiL1I1jlcKGHOwaifc9E50LdLPGi1MY+8ZeTSCwm/OEAwjvxc2tsbPRrRh8huh8w3QsQ25zvY=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=nFShVVz+eS5Fgzib1R/pB6J5fR24KuF2JHKo2s/l6KuDskQxaF0cJSkkwPpJR/JESfedPukAtFEIfcFuHTjCDB6SR7HhfM7MTGZiL1I1jlcKGHOwaifc9E50LdLPGi1MY+8ZeTSCwm/OEAwjvxc2tsbPRrRh8huh8w3QsQ25zvY=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#372 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#373 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#374 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#371 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hFQKhsrw7rSgOxsIO/fVbKSYxPirR2YzpRPy6JQY4xYrqeNAWfqxtkNHr4AhSZMlZg4scARdxHnOfze6G7thlUJ5eg38T96pQOFw3nL3uABe7sGZImNAM8k9ecWN9DC4AeP9bC/zS6fvRLm0AM4mT6K41KrEEEb14mHUjK0upfQ=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=hFQKhsrw7rSgOxsIO/fVbKSYxPirR2YzpRPy6JQY4xYrqeNAWfqxtkNHr4AhSZMlZg4scARdxHnOfze6G7thlUJ5eg38T96pQOFw3nL3uABe7sGZImNAM8k9ecWN9DC4AeP9bC/zS6fvRLm0AM4mT6K41KrEEEb14mHUjK0upfQ=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#377 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#378 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#379 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }

array(4) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#348 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051437" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416276" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=DCnVK7d1pgvaLDuCdg2dEVoPBZmEr9/auALgxV3LFtWg9ZPQpINPK9DjTmpeIOlKy90woH88esNN6yGULszfL7v3PTxWXv+dVxJSSx9kqse4Cx0F/3okIZDbIsqslY0zcHEam+mjBlRwUrcvB9LnOtmnEBTR8UhREwHq3x2Kapw=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=DCnVK7d1pgvaLDuCdg2dEVoPBZmEr9/auALgxV3LFtWg9ZPQpINPK9DjTmpeIOlKy90woH88esNN6yGULszfL7v3PTxWXv+dVxJSSx9kqse4Cx0F/3okIZDbIsqslY0zcHEam+mjBlRwUrcvB9LnOtmnEBTR8UhREwHq3x2Kapw=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "142" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (4)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "1862e53493b8debc97849115951c6e0e.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:37" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "142" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#362 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#363 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#364 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#360 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#361 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051405" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416806" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=xNgvU19lW9bWbnEqiaYb8R6MKfofMhMGV8u/CFjReuqhShdqLGqGNhgS2qWdPyV7GUZkC3mokLBI5U8EWYmZyuqYJvNvFNhRPJsjgSubLj+9sQ2qwg280OAfFn04JNV31yzRganzFy1IsFj1x0zqTBLuwdH1olqepIK2qWq7mk8=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=xNgvU19lW9bWbnEqiaYb8R6MKfofMhMGV8u/CFjReuqhShdqLGqGNhgS2qWdPyV7GUZkC3mokLBI5U8EWYmZyuqYJvNvFNhRPJsjgSubLj+9sQ2qwg280OAfFn04JNV31yzRganzFy1IsFj1x0zqTBLuwdH1olqepIK2qWq7mk8=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "140" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (2)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "c2ed4e597a325972144f168a1bf00b83.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:05" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:53:26" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "140" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#367 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#368 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#369 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [2]=> object(AdvItems)#366 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051323" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416274" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=nFShVVz+eS5Fgzib1R/pB6J5fR24KuF2JHKo2s/l6KuDskQxaF0cJSkkwPpJR/JESfedPukAtFEIfcFuHTjCDB6SR7HhfM7MTGZiL1I1jlcKGHOwaifc9E50LdLPGi1MY+8ZeTSCwm/OEAwjvxc2tsbPRrRh8huh8w3QsQ25zvY=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=nFShVVz+eS5Fgzib1R/pB6J5fR24KuF2JHKo2s/l6KuDskQxaF0cJSkkwPpJR/JESfedPukAtFEIfcFuHTjCDB6SR7HhfM7MTGZiL1I1jlcKGHOwaifc9E50LdLPGi1MY+8ZeTSCwm/OEAwjvxc2tsbPRrRh8huh8w3QsQ25zvY=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "139" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (1)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d393763a7a9259c95683678b260cb029.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(0) "" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:48:43" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:34" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "139" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#372 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#373 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#374 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#370 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [3]=> object(AdvItems)#371 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1712051414" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1714416275" ["follow_link"]=> string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=hFQKhsrw7rSgOxsIO/fVbKSYxPirR2YzpRPy6JQY4xYrqeNAWfqxtkNHr4AhSZMlZg4scARdxHnOfze6G7thlUJ5eg38T96pQOFw3nL3uABe7sGZImNAM8k9ecWN9DC4AeP9bC/zS6fvRLm0AM4mT6K41KrEEEb14mHUjK0upfQ=" ["view_link"]=> string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=hFQKhsrw7rSgOxsIO/fVbKSYxPirR2YzpRPy6JQY4xYrqeNAWfqxtkNHr4AhSZMlZg4scARdxHnOfze6G7thlUJ5eg38T96pQOFw3nL3uABe7sGZImNAM8k9ecWN9DC4AeP9bC/zS6fvRLm0AM4mT6K41KrEEEb14mHUjK0upfQ=" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "141" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "58" ["name"]=> string(62) "Национальные проекты России (С3) (3)" ["link"]=> string(51) "https://86.gorodsreda.ru/objects?location=m71876000" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "b39d8b78500e62017071b4066ba731d4.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(52) "Национальные проекты России" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(0) "" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2024-04-02 14:50:14" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2024-04-29 23:44:35" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "141" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#377 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#378 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#379 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#375 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }