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Сургутяне в автобусе №26 смогут послушать рассказы Аверченко

В Сургуте пройдет «Читающий автобус» с рассказами Аркадия Аверченко

Сургутяне в автобусе №26 смогут послушать рассказы Аверченко
Фото библиотеки города Сургута

В Сургуте сегодня, 19 марта, пройдет очередная акция «Читающий автобус»: пассажиров маршрута № 26 познакомят с биографией и творчеством Аркадия Аверченко. Автобус отправится в 11:30 от остановки «Ивана Захарова», проедет 10 остановок и к 13:30 вернется на исходную точку.

Во время поездки сургутянам расскажут о русском писателе и погрузят их в мир сатирической прозы. Библиотекари зачитают пассажирам рассказы «Рыцарь индустрии» и «Крыса на подносе».

Для участников также подготовили игры и тематическую викторину. Самым активным пассажирам пообещали памятные подарки.

Подробности можно уточнить по телефону: 8 (3462) 37-52-53.


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