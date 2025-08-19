Сургутянин пожаловался на небезопасный пандус в сквере Старожилов

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423221"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629944"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=19HDEK3IHfnotC7yfXBEBU6PsG0QCKu1ePzJzU7CXOhzrS54P3PVRkiVs1EUfiyJxn9i2pqjoBtRFZVw1c+Mc7ULPJApj9zbmW+jyI5+fn54Lkbw7Nq4N/8EoXCcX3fC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=19HDEK3IHfnotC7yfXBEBU6PsG0QCKu1ePzJzU7CXOhzrS54P3PVRkiVs1EUfiyJxn9i2pqjoBtRFZVw1c+Mc7ULPJApj9zbmW+jyI5+fn54Lkbw7Nq4N/8EoXCcX3fC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "eca2168e46613298782ec7287173080b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:47:01"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:04"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#312 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423200"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tDjUDNLunfS4yNfygBUb+YZ+MTIOBmDZ9u8shUQSGThkMeyCWQOGrA3i98VVjhjCBY4lcI0XhsBrQuJsOYOz6K/t14wwXSkFS2gDbdXx+OC2t1wQt6QSVNSYfGWbukyv"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=tDjUDNLunfS4yNfygBUb+YZ+MTIOBmDZ9u8shUQSGThkMeyCWQOGrA3i98VVjhjCBY4lcI0XhsBrQuJsOYOz6K/t14wwXSkFS2gDbdXx+OC2t1wQt6QSVNSYfGWbukyv"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "2d08dbd5f1ea3dd39b9d72fafa5e68af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:46:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#319 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423221"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629944"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=19HDEK3IHfnotC7yfXBEBU6PsG0QCKu1ePzJzU7CXOhzrS54P3PVRkiVs1EUfiyJxn9i2pqjoBtRFZVw1c+Mc7ULPJApj9zbmW+jyI5+fn54Lkbw7Nq4N/8EoXCcX3fC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=19HDEK3IHfnotC7yfXBEBU6PsG0QCKu1ePzJzU7CXOhzrS54P3PVRkiVs1EUfiyJxn9i2pqjoBtRFZVw1c+Mc7ULPJApj9zbmW+jyI5+fn54Lkbw7Nq4N/8EoXCcX3fC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "eca2168e46613298782ec7287173080b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:47:01"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:04"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#312 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754423200"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629988"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tDjUDNLunfS4yNfygBUb+YZ+MTIOBmDZ9u8shUQSGThkMeyCWQOGrA3i98VVjhjCBY4lcI0XhsBrQuJsOYOz6K/t14wwXSkFS2gDbdXx+OC2t1wQt6QSVNSYfGWbukyv"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=tDjUDNLunfS4yNfygBUb+YZ+MTIOBmDZ9u8shUQSGThkMeyCWQOGrA3i98VVjhjCBY4lcI0XhsBrQuJsOYOz6K/t14wwXSkFS2gDbdXx+OC2t1wQt6QSVNSYfGWbukyv"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "2d08dbd5f1ea3dd39b9d72fafa5e68af.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-06 00:46:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:48"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#319 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#320 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,3466   EUR  93,5604  

Новости

  • ​Бизнесмены Урала обсудят в Тюмени секреты прибыльного мышления

    ​Бизнесмены Урала обсудят в Тюмени секреты прибыльного мышления

    Сегодня в 21:48
    93 0
  • ​Спорт объединил активных пенсионеров юга Тюменской области

    ​Спорт объединил активных пенсионеров юга Тюменской области

    Сегодня в 21:40
    96 0
  • ​Тюменским многодетным семьям выплачено более 316 миллионов рублей на школьную форму

    ​Тюменским многодетным семьям выплачено более 316 миллионов рублей на школьную форму

    Сегодня в 21:35
    96 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#359 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lDNHjGXOBPt+IHdQBu64qamwAtdMgbCI3VJNeOI8mzSF5lPcDc0lN54aPU9eLlgn4khxADd+oAkx65EzAdQRQ8fRaqaACTOeNYRgnnWZZalPI/hhDB9ft8/4eKsFawaE0dFaTcbzope20E2f1uM75A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=lDNHjGXOBPt+IHdQBu64qamwAtdMgbCI3VJNeOI8mzSF5lPcDc0lN54aPU9eLlgn4khxADd+oAkx65EzAdQRQ8fRaqaACTOeNYRgnnWZZalPI/hhDB9ft8/4eKsFawaE0dFaTcbzope20E2f1uM75A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#359 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lDNHjGXOBPt+IHdQBu64qamwAtdMgbCI3VJNeOI8mzSF5lPcDc0lN54aPU9eLlgn4khxADd+oAkx65EzAdQRQ8fRaqaACTOeNYRgnnWZZalPI/hhDB9ft8/4eKsFawaE0dFaTcbzope20E2f1uM75A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=lDNHjGXOBPt+IHdQBu64qamwAtdMgbCI3VJNeOI8mzSF5lPcDc0lN54aPU9eLlgn4khxADd+oAkx65EzAdQRQ8fRaqaACTOeNYRgnnWZZalPI/hhDB9ft8/4eKsFawaE0dFaTcbzope20E2f1uM75A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#359 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1754951503"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1755629991"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=lDNHjGXOBPt+IHdQBu64qamwAtdMgbCI3VJNeOI8mzSF5lPcDc0lN54aPU9eLlgn4khxADd+oAkx65EzAdQRQ8fRaqaACTOeNYRgnnWZZalPI/hhDB9ft8/4eKsFawaE0dFaTcbzope20E2f1uM75A=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=lDNHjGXOBPt+IHdQBu64qamwAtdMgbCI3VJNeOI8mzSF5lPcDc0lN54aPU9eLlgn4khxADd+oAkx65EzAdQRQ8fRaqaACTOeNYRgnnWZZalPI/hhDB9ft8/4eKsFawaE0dFaTcbzope20E2f1uM75A=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "160"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "68"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "Скандиа (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(44) "https://scandia.life/projects/kvartal-u-lesa"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec6fe122de8cc9b67e4928adb3fca7ed.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(61) "ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-12 03:31:43"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-08-19 23:59:51"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "160"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Тюменская компания разработала уникальное сварочное оборудование, не имеющее аналогов в мире

    ​Тюменская компания разработала уникальное сварочное оборудование, не имеющее аналогов в мире

    Сегодня в 20:47
    129 0
  • ​Масштабная модернизация ЖКХ продолжается в Тюменской области

    ​Масштабная модернизация ЖКХ продолжается в Тюменской области

    Сегодня в 20:36
    128 0 
  • 	array(0) {
}

    	array(0) {
}

    	NULL
  • ​Налоговые поступления – фундамент социальных проектов Тюменской области: губернатор оценил работу УФНС

    ​Налоговые поступления – фундамент социальных проектов Тюменской области: губернатор оценил работу УФНС

    Сегодня в 20:08
    161 0
  • С сентября властям станет проще изымать участки у россиян

    С сентября властям станет проще изымать участки у россиян

    Сегодня в 18:01
    213 0
  • Сургутские ушуисты заняли призовые места на летней Спартакиаде молодежи России

    Сургутские ушуисты заняли призовые места на летней Спартакиаде молодежи России

    Сегодня в 17:32
    200 0
  • ​Как Сургут отпразднует День государственного флага — полная программа

    ​Как Сургут отпразднует День государственного флага — полная программа

    Сегодня в 17:05
    283 0
  • В Тюмени штрафы за безбилетный проезд в автобусе хотят увеличить в 25 раз. В Сургуте «зайцы» платят копейки

    В Тюмени штрафы за безбилетный проезд в автобусе хотят увеличить в 25 раз. В Сургуте «зайцы» платят копейки

    Сегодня в 15:53
    277 0
  • ​Доступная среда по-сургутски: в сквере Старожилов нашли опасный пандус // ФОТОФАКТ

    ​Доступная среда по-сургутски: в сквере Старожилов нашли опасный пандус // ФОТОФАКТ

    Сегодня в 15:33
    253 0
  • ​Цифровой рубль вышел на рынок недвижимости

    ​Цифровой рубль вышел на рынок недвижимости

    Сегодня в 14:59
    264 0
  • Прогноз: цены на бензин в России снова вырастут − к сентябрю АИ-92 подорожает до 72 рубля

    Прогноз: цены на бензин в России снова вырастут − к сентябрю АИ-92 подорожает до 72 рубля

    Сегодня в 14:40
    331 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​Доступная среда по-сургутски: в сквере Старожилов нашли опасный пандус // ФОТОФАКТ

Сургутянин пожаловался на небезопасный пандус в сквере Старожилов

​Доступная среда по-сургутски: в сквере Старожилов нашли опасный пандус // ФОТОФАКТ
Фото: siapress.ru

В сквере Старожилов в Сургуте пандус заканчивается бордюром и песком. На это пожаловался siapress.ru горожанин, который спустился с него на велосипеде и упал.

«Пандус с бордюром в конце. На скорости спускался на велосипеде и полетел. А как «удобно» им пользоваться маломобильным гражданам и мамочкам с колясками…», − поделился он.

Редакция направила запрос в администрацию города с просьбой прокомментировать ситуацию и сообщить, планируется ли ремонт этого участка.


нравится (2) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:33, просмотров: 255, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​УАЗ, Лада и Киа перевернулись на одном и том же участке дороги в Сургуте 409
  2. В Югре планируют модернизировать работу санитарной авиации 362
  3. «Портрет Дориана Грея» в центре Сургута − что произошло с кинотеатром «Аврора» за 40 лет 361
  4. ​Врачи Сургута спасли мужчину с тромбоэмболией легочной артерии 334
  5. Прогноз: цены на бензин в России снова вырастут − к сентябрю АИ-92 подорожает до 72 рубля 331
  6. В программу газификации Югры внесены еще 182 домовладения 326
  7. ​Власти Сургута выделят более 70 млн рублей на поддержку малого бизнеса 315
  8. ​Банк России выпустил памятные монеты к 50-летию Когалыма 313
  9. Еще один представитель «старой» команды покинул правительство Югры 297
  10. ​Сургутяне отпразднуют День государственного флага вместе с «Хором Турецкого» 292
  1. ​В Сургуте появился мурал, посвященный тепловой системе 2161
  2. На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер 2061
  3. ​Погода в Сургуте в эти выходные: грозовая суббота и солнечное воскресенье 1809
  4. ​Что такое региональный материнский капитал в Югре и как его получить? 1690
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 16-17 августа? // АФИША 1658
  6. ​Ремонт одного из участков проспекта Ленина в Сургуте практически завершен 1537
  7. ​«Руководство выводов не сделало»: сотрудница травмцентра Сургута пожаловалась на травлю со стороны коллег 1479
  8. ​Сургут укрепляет позиции: население растет, экономика стабильная, а бизнес выходит из тени 1475
  9. Если бы в Сургуте твердо решили ограничить предельную этажность домов — разговор про социальную инфраструктуру сразу стал бы более предметным 1454
  10. ​Под видом защиты − новые риски 1355
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 28682
  2. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 6514
  3. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 6070
  4. ​А Сайма ждет… 4713
  5. ​Не трогайте их руками: топ-7 опасных растений // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4407
  6. Городская власть взялась за общественные пространства, а другие убивают эти пространства заборами 4261
  7. ​Кому в 2025 году могут не выдать водительские права? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3967
  8. ​Солнце обожгло? Не повторяйте эти ошибки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3800
  9. Сургутянам рассказали, когда очистят Сайму у будущей набережной со стороны СОКБ 3696
  10. ​А где вонь? // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 3555

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика