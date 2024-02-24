16+
USD  92,7519   EUR  100,4425  

​В Сургут идет долгожданное потепление

На следующей неделе в Сургуте станет заметно теплее

​В Сургут идет долгожданное потепление
Фото: siapress.ru

Температура воздуха в Сургуте на следующей неделе поднимется: в город идет настоящее потепление, радуют синоптики. По данным «Яндекс.Погоды», предвесеннее солнце скроется за облаками, пойдет снег, но зато уже с завтрашнего дня термометры будут показывать от восьми градусов мороза — столбики их будут подниматься и во вторник обещают дойти до неслыханной февральской отметки –2.


24 февраля в 17:25, просмотров: 1492, комментариев: 0
