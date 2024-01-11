16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  88,7818   EUR  97,5401  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Сургутян приглашают на «КОТовечеринку»

В Сургуте пройдет «КОТовечеринка» для любителей искусства

Сургутян приглашают на «КОТовечеринку»

13 января в 16:00 в галерее «Стерх» состоится самое «заМУРчательное» событие января: «КОТовечеринка».

Вас ждут: выставка «Кот Нейрон про искусство всех времен», увлекательная интерактивная программа. А еще веселые арт-занятия, от мастеров галереи, где можно слепить, склеить, разрисовать собственных котов в разных стилях и направлениях искусства.

Стоимость билета на мероприятие: 200 рублей. 0+
Билеты можно купить по ссылке: https://quicktickets.ru/surgut-mkdc/e204


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 15:17, просмотров: 223, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2Zbbq1zocZoFFibhVEX2QZbXwszUUIR00w/lY5wFMu5SpR6MlOJxwhbiLu1IBFpKQ+xNi4VK4unXkhTTN/xOR4ynj2+mEdUsjRyRluYgJIvPMDNIcONZSEJRfrZsoJjC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2Zbbq1zocZoFFibhVEX2QZbXwszUUIR00w/lY5wFMu5SpR6MlOJxwhbiLu1IBFpKQ+xNi4VK4unXkhTTN/xOR4ynj2+mEdUsjRyRluYgJIvPMDNIcONZSEJRfrZsoJjC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2Zbbq1zocZoFFibhVEX2QZbXwszUUIR00w/lY5wFMu5SpR6MlOJxwhbiLu1IBFpKQ+xNi4VK4unXkhTTN/xOR4ynj2+mEdUsjRyRluYgJIvPMDNIcONZSEJRfrZsoJjC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2Zbbq1zocZoFFibhVEX2QZbXwszUUIR00w/lY5wFMu5SpR6MlOJxwhbiLu1IBFpKQ+xNi4VK4unXkhTTN/xOR4ynj2+mEdUsjRyRluYgJIvPMDNIcONZSEJRfrZsoJjC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#362 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1702887422"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1705517951"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2Zbbq1zocZoFFibhVEX2QZbXwszUUIR00w/lY5wFMu5SpR6MlOJxwhbiLu1IBFpKQ+xNi4VK4unXkhTTN/xOR4ynj2+mEdUsjRyRluYgJIvPMDNIcONZSEJRfrZsoJjC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2Zbbq1zocZoFFibhVEX2QZbXwszUUIR00w/lY5wFMu5SpR6MlOJxwhbiLu1IBFpKQ+xNi4VK4unXkhTTN/xOR4ynj2+mEdUsjRyRluYgJIvPMDNIcONZSEJRfrZsoJjC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "133"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "54"
      ["name"]=>
      string(16) "Tupperware (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(25) "https://www.tupperware.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "8ceee52e11665ff672711cb80b481931.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(68) "ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-12-18 13:17:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-01-17 23:59:11"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "133"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#359 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Варнавская М.Ю.ИНН 860232138898 erid:2SDnjcqExQg реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Названы самые популярные имена для детей в ХМАО 557
  2. Полвека назад в Сургуте… 513
  3. Сургутский подросток едва не стал участником террористического движения 489
  4. ​Актировка: 1-4 классы второй смены 429
  5. Сургутские доктора несколько дней боролись за жизнь девушки с расплавлением яичника и маточной трубы 422
  6. Озвучены профессии в ХМАО, где за год больше всего выросли зарплаты 392
  7. Бастрыкин заинтересовался таксистом из Югры, который выгнал клиентку из-за музыки 389
  8. В России могут начать продавать безалкогольное пиво только по паспорту 374
  9. Двух пешеходов сбили в ХМАО за минувший день 374
  10. На трассе «Югра» ввели временное ограничение из-за непогоды 357
  1. ​В Югре проиндексировали социальные выплаты 2631
  2. ​В Сургуте озаботились сохранением браков 2032
  3. СИА-ПРЕСС 2023. Фантом года. Большая маленькая агломерация 1677
  4. ​Каким покупкам радовались югорчане в 2023 году? 1652
  5. ​Тюменца, выигравшего миллиард в лотерею, не могут найти 1648
  6. ​Как, опять спортзал?! 1544
  7. ​Пассажиры застрявшего поезда Адлер – Нижневартовск получат бонусы в качестве компенсации 1526
  8. Бастрыкин поручил докладывать ему о расследовании дела о перестрелке в Тюмени 1523
  9. 16 югорчан в 2023 году стали миллионерами 1429
  10. ​Несколько поездов задержались под Челябинском, в том числе нижневартовский 1405
  1. ​Преступление против страны 11409
  2. ​В пятницу в Сургуте потеплеет, но ненадолго. Рождество будет морозным 8590
  3. В Сургуте загорелось кафе «Азия» на Нефтеюганском шоссе 5722
  4. Недостроенный морг в Сургуте продадут 4922
  5. Югорчане притворялись рабочими и похищали трубы у «Самотлорнефтегаза» 4045
  6. «Йога дает знания, проверенные тысячелетиями. Она помогает познать себя» 3732
  7. ​«Слово»: в тренде или нет? 3614
  8. «Я очень хочу, чтобы больница, которой я отдала в общей сложности около сорока лет своей жизни, продолжала расти и развиваться…» 3196
  9. ​Сургут потерял очередного директора ДАиГ 3140
  10. В Сургуте голый парень выбежал из дома и сел в машину к женщине // ВИДЕО 3050

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика