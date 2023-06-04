16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,8756   EUR  87,1010  

Новости

Бардовский фестиваль перенесли в другой поселок Сургутского района из-за пожаров

Лесные пожары в ХМАО повлияли на проведение бардовского фестиваля

Бардовский фестиваль перенесли в другой поселок Сургутского района из-за пожаров
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Окружной бардовский фестиваль, проходивший в Высоком Мысе (Сургутский район), перенесли в Белый Яр. Виной всему риск возникновения лесных пожаров. Об этом пишет «Вестник» со ссылкой на начальника отдела по культуре администрации Сургутского района Ирину Протопопову.

«Фестиваль пройдет 24 июня на площадке нового здания КЦ городского поселения Белый Яр. Программа мероприятия еще согласовывается», – сообщила Ирина Протопопова.


нравится (2) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:17, просмотров: 314, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика