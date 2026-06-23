Интервью с депутатом Думы Сургута Владимиром Болотовым

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#310 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1780254004"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1782845953"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=aDCm254E4YbdNdecFxRZ0H8T7mZXBHDprWa8GxxBf4B0YnjQYC/x7NJN4JFIGMMWYGQ59jG8LBS2FIUELRX+JZAXufl7hWEkve0qnZHLjfc3xwW8n5jTmtiY2TZvwp7c"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=aDCm254E4YbdNdecFxRZ0H8T7mZXBHDprWa8GxxBf4B0YnjQYC/x7NJN4JFIGMMWYGQ59jG8LBS2FIUELRX+JZAXufl7hWEkve0qnZHLjfc3xwW8n5jTmtiY2TZvwp7c"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0519aed2b63e6f1e98f25057de1c542c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-01 00:00:04"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-30 23:59:13"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#305 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1780254039"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1782845985"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=M1Zi16m7V9FIt2vT+PuSL/KOQS8yfy7qcFGgmxhhel6JDi92llakARywbCLXdc+Ef5RlMFJ4s4giPTAL7frB/R+pCaVJY8nQwje7UQVbMOh1qW+jDxMP4mZX3e2M9sVH"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=M1Zi16m7V9FIt2vT+PuSL/KOQS8yfy7qcFGgmxhhel6JDi92llakARywbCLXdc+Ef5RlMFJ4s4giPTAL7frB/R+pCaVJY8nQwje7UQVbMOh1qW+jDxMP4mZX3e2M9sVH"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "aeb71e704144bd66640d327fe5231015.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-01 00:00:39"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-30 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#305 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1780254039"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1782845985"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=M1Zi16m7V9FIt2vT+PuSL/KOQS8yfy7qcFGgmxhhel6JDi92llakARywbCLXdc+Ef5RlMFJ4s4giPTAL7frB/R+pCaVJY8nQwje7UQVbMOh1qW+jDxMP4mZX3e2M9sVH"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=M1Zi16m7V9FIt2vT+PuSL/KOQS8yfy7qcFGgmxhhel6JDi92llakARywbCLXdc+Ef5RlMFJ4s4giPTAL7frB/R+pCaVJY8nQwje7UQVbMOh1qW+jDxMP4mZX3e2M9sVH"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "aeb71e704144bd66640d327fe5231015.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-01 00:00:39"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-30 23:59:45"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#310 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1780254004"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1782845953"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=aDCm254E4YbdNdecFxRZ0H8T7mZXBHDprWa8GxxBf4B0YnjQYC/x7NJN4JFIGMMWYGQ59jG8LBS2FIUELRX+JZAXufl7hWEkve0qnZHLjfc3xwW8n5jTmtiY2TZvwp7c"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=aDCm254E4YbdNdecFxRZ0H8T7mZXBHDprWa8GxxBf4B0YnjQYC/x7NJN4JFIGMMWYGQ59jG8LBS2FIUELRX+JZAXufl7hWEkve0qnZHLjfc3xwW8n5jTmtiY2TZvwp7c"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0519aed2b63e6f1e98f25057de1c542c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-01 00:00:04"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2026-06-30 23:59:13"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#317 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjc1MCa6 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  73,7650   EUR  84,5863  

Новости

Больше новостей
Купили бы новую VOLGA ?
Комментировать
0
Как вы считаете, почему россияне не хотят переезжать в Сургут?
Комментировать
0
Сургут – непривлекательный город для переезда. Вы с этим согласны?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Владимир Болотов // ONLINE

Интервью с депутатом Думы Сургута Владимиром Болотовым

​Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Владимир Болотов // ONLINE
Фото спикера

Какие проблемы удалось решить за последние годы, а какие до сих пор остаются болевыми точками города? В эфире проекта «ДУМАть и решать» поговорим с депутатом Думы Сургута Владимиром Болотовым о строительстве школ и социальных объектов, благоустройстве, парковках возле больниц, судьбе «Сибирского легиона», развитии аэропорта и железнодорожного вокзала, а также о том, почему в школьных столовых выбрасывают почти половину приготовленной еды.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 09:53, просмотров: 926, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Проект «ДУМАть и решать». Владимир Болотов // ONLINE 926
  2. ​В Сургуте загорелась квартира в многоэтажке на улице Крылова 385
  3. ​Сделали в прошлом году, а уже проблемы: жители Сургута жалуются на тротуар на проспекте Мира 345
  4. ​В День молодежи в Сургуте состоится Кубок «Закаленных Севером» 321
  5. Югра закрепила мост «Звезда Оби» в статусе региональной дороги 310
  6. Подросток-иностранец проведет год в исправительной колонии за нападение на человека в «Сургут Сити Молле» 305
  7. Суд отправил в колонию-поселение водителя КАМАЗа, который пьяным устроил смертельное ДТП 289
  8. ​В Югре выбрали победительницу регионального этапа программы «Мама-предприниматель» 283
  9. Жители Югры смогут заранее узнавать об отключениях воды через «Госуслуги Дом» 281
  10. ​Югорчане вошли в топ-10 ценителей быстрого интернета 271
  1. ​Только 2% россиян готовы переехать в Сургут 7204
  2. ​В российских детсадах с сентября изменят подход к занятиям и оформлению помещений 3722
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 20-21 июня? // АФИША 2714
  4. ​В Югорске открылся обновленный офис Сбера 2483
  5. В Сургуте дорогу от улицы Игоря Киртбая до Тюменского тракта планируют достроить до конца августа 2204
  6. ​Полиция забрала депутата Сургута Евгения Барсова с карьера возле аэродрома «Боровая» 1973
  7. ​На бульваре Свободы в Сургуте появится цветник 1939
  8. Сургут готовится ко Дню молодежи: где перекроют дороги 1918
  9. ​В Сургуте пройдут бесплатные экскурсии по Ботаническому саду 1830
  10. ​Переводов за границу стало в 2 раза больше 1763
  1. Бургер, гуд бай 7393
  2. ​Только 2% россиян готовы переехать в Сургут 7204
  3. ​«Заповедный мир под крышей галереи»: в Сургуте открылась выставка Государственного природного заповедника «Юганский» // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 5992
  4. Сургутяне вышли с мольбертами в Сквер журналиста // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 5975
  5. ​Лесник Рустам 5291
  6. ​Нефть, шерсть и кедровые иглы: чем удивляет «Арт-Сургут» // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 4790
  7. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12-14 июня? // АФИША 4254
  8. ​Цены на топливо в Сургуте вновь пошли вверх 4223
  9. ​В российских детсадах с сентября изменят подход к занятиям и оформлению помещений 3722
  10. ​Сергей Гиренко: «Я хотел взять кредит себе на новую машину, а купил машину в театр» 3407

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика