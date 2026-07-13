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  }
}
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​Власти Сургута рассказали, кто такой финансовый уполномоченный // КАРТОЧКИ

Сургутянам объяснили, как бесплатно решить спор с банком или страховой компанией

​Власти Сургута рассказали, кто такой финансовый уполномоченный // КАРТОЧКИ
Фото предоставлены администрацией Сургута

Администрация Сургута объяснила, кто такой финансовый уполномоченный и когда к нему можно обратиться. В карточках – какие споры он рассматривает, почему это бесплатно и сколько занимает процедура.


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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте 13 июля возможны проблемы с холодной водой 387
  2. ​Главврач Кардиоцентра Сургута Ирина Урванцева стала «Женщиной – лидером Урала» 343
  3. ​В Сургуте за полгода украли 11 велосипедов 326
  4. ​СвЖД перечислила в бюджет Югры 1,3 млрд рублей налогов за полгода 289
  5. ​Власти Сургута рассказали, кто такой финансовый уполномоченный // КАРТОЧКИ 285
  6. ​Как лучше всего организовать контроль за строительством электросетей для НТЦ Сургута 277
  7. ​Северный район Сургута получит резервную тепломагистраль 266
  8. ​В Югре с начала лета утонули 26 человек 257
  9. ​Банк Уралсиб вошел в Топ-10 рейтинга по объемам ипотечного кредитования 219
  1. В 32 микрорайоне Сургута обновили площадку для детей с ОВЗ 4119
  2. ​У заправки «Газпром» в Сургуте собралась большая очередь // ФОТОФАКТ 2795
  3. ​Где есть бензин? В Сургуте заработала онлайн-карта заправок 2022
  4. У «Газпромнефти» в Сургуте снова аншлаг // ВИДЕОФАКТ 1764
  5. ​Администрация Сургута запустит новый автобусный маршрут от ПИКСа к «Сити Моллу» 1760
  6. Бюджетные деньги в Югре нужно направлять на развитие массового хоккея, а не витринного окружного клуба 1734
  7. Следователи оценили ущерб бюджету по делу бывшего замглавы Сургута в 1,7 млрд рублей 1712
  8. Власти Сургута доверили строительство энергосетей для НТЦ компании без профильного опыта 1633
  9. ​Руководство АО «Транснефть – Сибирь» приняло участие в церемонии вручения дипломов выпускникам Тюменского нефтепроводного профессионального колледжа 1611
  10. В Сургут идет большая гроза — объявлено шторомое предупреждение 1596
  1. ​Только 2% россиян готовы переехать в Сургут 9472
  2. ​В бензиновой стране бензиновый коллапс? 8169
  3. ​В российских детсадах с сентября изменят подход к занятиям и оформлению помещений 6049
  4. ​Цены на топливо в Сургуте вновь пошли вверх 5261
  5. ​В Югорске открылся обновленный офис Сбера 4597
  6. ​Народные комиссии проверили новый ФАП в Викуловском округе и больницу в Абатском 4141
  7. В 32 микрорайоне Сургута обновили площадку для детей с ОВЗ 4119
  8. ​В Сургуте частично перекроют движение у памятника основателям города до 5 июля 3924
  9. В Сургуте продолжается строительство важной транспортной артерии для западной части города 3813
  10. ​Бензин по лимиту: что происходит на заправках Сургута 3487

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