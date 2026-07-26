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}
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Мошенники придумали новую схему с кражей денег у россиян, представляясь работниками маркетплейсов

Мошенники выманивают у россиян коды из СМС под видом сотрудников маркетплейсов

Мошенники придумали новую схему с кражей денег у россиян, представляясь работниками маркетплейсов
Фото Magnific

Мошенники начали звонить россиянам под видом сотрудников маркетплейсов и просить код из СМС якобы для предотвращения списания денег за хранение несуществующего заказа. Об этом сообщает lenta.ru со ссылкой на члена комитета Госдумы по информационной политике Антона Немкина.

По словам депутата, полученный код злоумышленники могут использовать для входа в аккаунт, изменения данных или других действий в своих интересах.

Немкин напомнил, что сотрудники маркетплейсов не запрашивают коды из СМС по телефону и не требуют раскрывать конфиденциальную информацию для отмены заказа или решения вопросов с доставкой.

При поступлении такого звонка следует самостоятельно открыть официальное приложение или сайт маркетплейса и проверить данные в личном кабинете.


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