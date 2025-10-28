Следователи проверяют обстоятельства гибели двух рыбаков под Сургутом

16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,9848   EUR  92,0233  

Новости

  • В Сургуте почтут память репрессированных

    В Сургуте почтут память репрессированных

    Сегодня в 11:29
    98 0
  • ​В Сургутском районе после капитального ремонта открылся Музей природы и человека

    ​В Сургутском районе после капитального ремонта открылся Музей природы и человека

    Сегодня в 10:56
    128 0
  • ​Нашли через три дня: под Сургутом утонули рыбаки, перевернувшиеся на лодке

    ​Нашли через три дня: под Сургутом утонули рыбаки, перевернувшиеся на лодке

    Сегодня в 10:30
    159 0 
  • Треть жителей Тюменской области игнорирует защиту от онлайн-мошенников

    Треть жителей Тюменской области игнорирует защиту от онлайн-мошенников

    27 октября в 18:13
    540 0
  • Родители вправе вернуть деньги, потраченные ребенком с их аккаунтов и без их ведома — суд

    Родители вправе вернуть деньги, потраченные ребенком с их аккаунтов и без их ведома — суд

    27 октября в 17:24
    532 0 
  • Исследователи рассказали, сколько московские курьеры зарабатывают в сутки (даже нефтяники позавидуют)

    Исследователи рассказали, сколько московские курьеры зарабатывают в сутки (даже нефтяники позавидуют)

    27 октября в 16:32
    616 1
  • ​В Сургуте участников СВО и их семьи могут освободить от земельного налога

    ​В Сургуте участников СВО и их семьи могут освободить от земельного налога

    27 октября в 16:11
    585 2
  • Врач из Сургутской ОКБ получила из рук министра здравоохранения награду как лучший инфекционист России

    Врач из Сургутской ОКБ получила из рук министра здравоохранения награду как лучший инфекционист России

    27 октября в 15:10
    573 0
  • Билеты на плацкарт в России вырастут сразу на 11 процентов

    Билеты на плацкарт в России вырастут сразу на 11 процентов

    27 октября в 15:04
    611 1
  • Обновленную школу №8 имени Сибирцева в Сургуте назвали новым «золотым стандартом» для учебных заведений

    Обновленную школу №8 имени Сибирцева в Сургуте назвали новым «золотым стандартом» для учебных заведений

    27 октября в 14:43
    677 1
  • В Сургуте прошла большая выставка социальных проектов

    В Сургуте прошла большая выставка социальных проектов

    27 октября в 13:51
    611 0
  • ​В Сургуте растут долги управляющих компаний. Одна из них должна 50 миллионов рублей

    ​В Сургуте растут долги управляющих компаний. Одна из них должна 50 миллионов рублей

    27 октября в 13:47
    705 0
  • В Сургуте обустроят восемь ледовых городков в разных частях города

    В Сургуте обустроят восемь ледовых городков в разных частях города

    27 октября в 13:41
    636 0
Штрафовать дважды за один проезд выше установленной скорости (когда измеряется один участок езды двумя камерами) - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы играете в компьютерные игры?
Комментировать
0
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Комментировать
0
​Нашли через три дня: под Сургутом утонули рыбаки, перевернувшиеся на лодке

Следователи проверяют обстоятельства гибели двух рыбаков под Сургутом

​Нашли через три дня: под Сургутом утонули рыбаки, перевернувшиеся на лодке
Фото: Следком Югры

Следователи проводят проверку по факту гибели двух жителей Сургута, тела которых нашли в водоеме неподалеку от 46-го километра автодороги «Подъезд к г. Сургут». Об этом сообщили в СУ СКР по Югре.

«25 октября 2025 года в Сургутский межрайонный следственный отдел поступило сообщение о том, что около 46 километра автодороги «Подъезд к г. Сургут» в водоеме обнаружены перевернутая резиновая лодка и тела двух мужчин. По данному факту следователями проводится процессуальная проверка», − говорится в сообщении.

По предварительным данным, погибшие − жители Сургута 1979 и 1968 годов рождения. 22 октября они отправились на рыбалку и не вернулись. При осмотре тел признаков насильственной смерти не выявлено.


Сегодня в 10:30, просмотров: 159
Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте растут долги управляющих компаний. Одна из них должна 50 миллионов рублей 705
  2. Обновленную школу №8 имени Сибирцева в Сургуте назвали новым «золотым стандартом» для учебных заведений 677
  3. В Сургуте обустроят восемь ледовых городков в разных частях города 636
  4. В сквере Журналиста в Сургуте просела плитка // ФОТОФАКТ 634
  5. Исследователи рассказали, сколько московские курьеры зарабатывают в сутки (даже нефтяники позавидуют) 616
  6. Билеты на плацкарт в России вырастут сразу на 11 процентов 611
  7. В Сургуте прошла большая выставка социальных проектов 611
  8. ​В Сургуте участников СВО и их семьи могут освободить от земельного налога 585
  9. Врач из Сургутской ОКБ получила из рук министра здравоохранения награду как лучший инфекционист России 573
  10. В Югре обсудили готовность региона к опасностям зимнего периода 568
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 2530
  2. Не каждая вырубка в Сургуте — трагедия. Старые и больные деревья нужно убирать и сажать что-то новое и полезное 2319
  3. Социальный бизнес в Сургуте может получить до миллиона из городского бюджета на свои нужды 1912
  4. Правительство Югры выделило миллиард на единовременную выплату всем пенсионерам по случаю юбилея региона 1879
  5. ​Сургуте креативные предприниматели презентовали свою продукцию крупным компаниям 1849
  6. ​Исторические объекты и современные пространства: железнодорожная станция Тюмени обретет новый облик 1829
  7. Нейросеть «Суфлер» помогает сотрудникам МегаФона и Yota отвечать на вопросы югорчан за считанные секунды 1736
  8. Пытаясь снизить алкоголизацию россиян, власти на всех уровнях упустили один фактор — расплодившиеся алкомаркеты. Эту проблему нужно решать 1724
  9. ​Александр Моор открыл «ИНФОТЕХ-2025» в Тюмени: в центре внимания – искусственный интеллект и молодежные проекты 1708
  10. ​Отчитались о миллиардах и успокоили: что происходит с кредитами россиян 1682
  1. ​Где концерты, Зин? 12684
  2. Погуляем, поедим 9733
  3. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 7068
  4. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 6646
  5. ​Виталий Милонов: «Майонез ‒ это яд для русской нации» 6047
  6. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 5658
  7. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 5287
  8. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 4790
  9. ​Покоривший стихию 4417
  10. ​Время, вперед! 4351

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

