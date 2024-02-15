16+
​Главный дорожник ХМАО Александр Лебедев решил уйти в отставку

Пост главы департамента дорожного хозяйства ХМАО покинул Александр Лебедев

​Главный дорожник ХМАО Александр Лебедев решил уйти в отставку
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Сегодня, 15 февраля, директор департамента дорожного хозяйства Югры Александр Лебедев покинул свой пост. Предварительная причина отставки − переезд в Томскую область, сообщает URA.RU со ссылкой на собственный источник.

В прошлом году в отставку ушел директор департамента дорожного хозяйства и транспорта Югры Константин Гребешок. В апреле его пост занял гендиректор АО «ГК «Северавтодор» Александр Лебедев.


Сегодня в 11:56, просмотров: 314, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
Alkonowa1ow
Сегодня в 12:13
Кадровая чехарда в Правительстве Югры зашкаливает.

