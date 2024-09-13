16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvKra6 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
​В Сургуте отметили День трезвости активными играми

Сургутяне приняли участие в спортивных играх на День трезвости

​В Сургуте отметили День трезвости активными играми
Фото: администрация Сургута

В Сургуте в рамках Всероссийского Дня трезвости прошли спортивные мероприятия. Участниками игр и тренировок стали горожане старшего поколения, которые занимаются в физкультурно-оздоровительных клубах МБУ ЦФП «Надежда», сообщает местная администрация.

«Мероприятие было разделено на два блока. В физкультурно-оздоровительных клубах провели общеразвивающие тренировки, интеллектуальные и развлекательные игры. Во второй половине дня прошел танцевальный мастер-класс и тренировка по легкой атлетике, скандинавской ходьбе в городском парке «За Саймой», ‒ указали в сообщении.

Также в этот день участники мероприятия начали активную подготовку ко Всероссийскому легкоатлетическому забегу «Кросс Нации-2024». Он состоится 21 сентября на стадионе «Спортивное ядро».


Сегодня в 12:21
Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

